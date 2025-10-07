Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562 | Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

PRESS RELEASE
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, 7 October 2025 - Arcadis N.V. (Arcadis), the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, repurchased 106,232 of its own shares in the period 1 October - 3 October 2025 at an average price of €47.25. The total consideration of this repurchase was €5,019,428.

The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to reduce the capital of Arcadis, as announced on 1 October 2025.

Overviews of all transactions under this program are published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis).

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments

  • SBB 2025 - Week 1 - Press Release on transactions under share buyback program - 7 October 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a78fa13-3ec0-4c8a-994e-afea761add91)
  • SBB 2025 - Week 1 - Transaction details under share buyback program - 7 October 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00f7f0a9-1e17-4543-817e-39e47a53c6ee)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
