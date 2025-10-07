SITA: Passengers Are Already Digital. This Is a Big Opportunity for Aviation

GENEVA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passengers are living digital-first lives. They manage their finances, health, and mobility from their phones. But when it's time to fly, they're still asked to queue, print, and repeat. This shift represents a major opportunity for the aviation industry, according to The Travelers' Voice, SITA's latest Passenger IT Insights 2025 report, which highlights a clear opening for the sector to catch up.

The report channels the voices of more than 7,500 real passengers, surveyed at airports in 25 countries around the world, just before takeoff and right after landing. These are authentic, in-the-moment insights from people living the journey. And they're speaking up: they want air travel to match the pace of their lives.

Passengers' demands are clear: they want journeys that are simple, trusted, and sustainable. Simplicity means shorter waits, seamless intermodal trips, and real-time updates they can manage from their phones. Nearly two in three say they want faster airport processing, while 42% want a single ticket covering air, rail, and road. Mobile is already the hub, with usage up 20 points since 2020. And digital-first generations, now the main driver of growth, are setting the baseline for what travel must deliver next.

"Passengers aren't resisting change. They've already changed," said David Lavorel, CEO of SITA. "They've gone digital. Now it's our turn. The future of travel isn't just about adding tech. It's about removing friction."

Biometrics and digital IDs used to feel futuristic. Now? They're expected. Most passengers today prefer biometric gates over staffed counters. Nearly 80% are ready to store their passport on their phone. Two-thirds would pay for that convenience. And globally, digital identity adoption is set to surge from 155 million users today to 1.27 billion by 2029.

And it's not just about convenience. Sustainability is no longer a side note. Nearly 90% of passengers would pay more to reduce emissions. Many would fly slower or pack lighter to cut their footprint. They also want the industry to match that commitment with real tangible action.

Trust is now a measurable factor in travel choices. Even baggage, once the biggest pain point, is evolving. Mishandling rates are at historic lows, yet 78% of passengers would still pay for end-to-end baggage services. Why? Because trust matters. And they want that trust to extend across modes, with 70% planning at least one intermodal trip this year.

"We're asking passengers to adapt to travel," Lavorel added. "But they're asking travel to adapt to them and the tools are here - biometrics, digital IDs, real-time data, and smarter baggage."

Travelers' Voice, SITA Passenger IT Insights 2025 is part of SITA's IT Insights series, alongside the Air Transport and Baggage reports. With over a decade of data, these reports are the global benchmark for tracking how passenger expectations are shifting and what the industry must do to keep pace. Together, they show a clear picture: passengers aren't waiting for travel to catch up. They are already living digital-first lives, and they expect aviation to deliver the same seamless, trusted, and sustainable experiences.

Find the report here: https://www.sita.aero/resources/surveys-reports/passenger-it-insights-2025/

Contact: media.relations@sita.aero



