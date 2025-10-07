Singapore Art Museum (SAM): SINGAPORE BIENNALE 2025: MORE THAN 80 ARTISTS TO ACTIVATE THE EVERYDAY WITH 'PURE INTENTION'

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, see Singapore in a new light through Singapore Biennale 2025: pure intention, the eighth edition of the leading international contemporary art exhibition. Commissioned by the National Arts Council, Singapore, and organised by Singapore Art Museum (SAM), this edition will present over 100 artworks by more than 80 artists, with over 30 new commissions.

Anchored by the theme 'pure intention', art functions as a lens to view the evolution of Singapore's urban and social environment. The Biennale invites audiences of all walks of life to reimagine Singapore, experiencing its many layers built by all of those who have been a part of its history, collectively creating a city that is as planned as it is full of discovery, surprises and interesting juxtapositions.

Audiences can encounter art in multiple venues and public spaces across Singapore-from pre-colonial and colonial landmarks to shopping malls, historic housing estates, and greenspaces. Through an exploration of art in everyday environments, audiences will be engaged to see familiar spaces in Singapore with fresh eyes and new perspectives.

In a joint statement, curators Duncan Bass, Hsu Fang-Tze, Ong Puay Khim, and Selene Yap shared, "Singapore Biennale 2025 provides a unique opportunity for us to reflect on the many ways our city has been shaped by its architecture and systems, as well as the people who move through it. By inviting diverse voices to respond to themes of rapid urban development, historical contradictions and speculative futures with pure intention, this edition unpacks Singapore's multifaceted realities within global narratives. In activating spaces that are part of our daily rhythms, we hope to foster greater dialogue across cultures and communities, sparking moments of connection and curiosity towards the cosmopolitan futures we share."

Audiences can look forward to highlights in these areas:

SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark - The museum's home base and a central Biennale venue, where new commissions and Singapore's National Collection works will anchor the exhibition.





- The museum's home base and a central Biennale venue, where new commissions and Singapore's National Collection works will anchor the exhibition. Civic District - Explore the layered histories of communities that have shaped nations. Gala Porras-Kim (Colombia/USA/United Kingdom) will reflect on labour and rest through the poetry of migrant worker communities.





- Explore the layered histories of communities that have shaped nations. Gala Porras-Kim (Colombia/USA/United Kingdom) will reflect on labour and rest through the poetry of migrant worker communities. Rail Corridor South - Once a commercial railway, this 24-kilometre route is now a nature trail where nearby neighbourhoods still carry its legacy. At Tanglin Halt, Joo Choon Lin (Singapore) will stage an immersive installation reimagining human perception as activity, event, and movement.





- Once a commercial railway, this 24-kilometre route is now a nature trail where nearby neighbourhoods still carry its legacy. At Tanglin Halt, Joo Choon Lin (Singapore) will stage an immersive installation reimagining human perception as activity, event, and movement. Orchard Road - Singapore's strata-titled malls reveal how everyday spaces adapt amid rapid urban change. At Lucky Plaza, Eisa Jocson's (the Philippines) karaoke videos-created with H.O.M.E. and Filipino domestic workers-will share anthems of inspiration, struggle, and perseverance.

