Native TosiControl capability strengthens unified platform with real-time OT visibility and threat detection.

Tosi, the global pioneer in Cyber Physical Systems platforms for OT networks, today announced the general availability of advanced network traffic analytics natively integrated into TosiControl, following its initial launch in the U.S. market in July.

Proven Capability, Now Globally Available

Since launching in the U.S., the advanced network traffic analytics capability has been deployed by organizations seeking unified control over their OT infrastructure. Early users report improvements in threat detection, asset discovery, and operational efficiency, without adding new tools or complexity. Beta participants have particularly noted the modern, intuitive interface that makes complex network analytics accessible to OT teams.

"Our customers have validated what we believed: organizations need a unified platform, not another standalone tool," said Sakari Suhonen, CEO of Tosi U.S. "The response to our U.S. launch has been positive, with customers achieving complete visibility into every device, protocol, and data flow. We're now extending this capability to our global customer base."

One Platform, Complete Control

The advanced network traffic analytics capability operates as an integrated module within TosiControl, delivering comprehensive visibility and control without requiring additional infrastructure:

Universal Asset Discovery: Automatically identifies every connected device regardless of vendor or protocol.

Protocol-Native Understanding: Comprehends industrial communications (Modbus, DNP3, Profinet) to eliminate false alarms.

Behavioral Analysis: Detects deviations and threats by understanding normal operational patterns.

Intelligent Alerting: Prioritized alerts with contextual recommendations for rapid response.

Beta Testing Feedback

"We selected Tosi's advanced network traffic analytics capability for beta testing because we need granular visibility for both security investigations and operational optimization," said Chris Isbell, OT Manager at Howard Energy Partners. "The ability to extend our cybersecurity governance program into the OT environment with detailed reporting and integration capabilities aligns very well with our network monitoring goals."

Addressing Today's Threat Landscape

With 73% of organizations experienced OT intrusions in 2024 -a 49% increase from 2023¹-the need for unified control has never been more urgent. Tosi's enhanced platform enables teams to move from fragmented monitoring to comprehensive governance through a single interface, addressing critical challenges:

Eliminates tool sprawl with one unified platform.

Closes visibility gaps across distributed OT infrastructure.

Accelerates threat response through integrated workflows.

The capability includes role-based dashboards tailored for operations, security, and executive teams, ensuring each user has exactly the insights they need for rapid decision-making.

Immediate Deployment, Immediate Value

Current Tosi customers can activate advanced network traffic analytics within their existing deployments in days with no additional hardware required. This approach proves particularly valuable for organizations seeking to strengthen their security posture without adding complexity.

Availability

Advanced network traffic analytics is available immediately as an integrated module within TosiControl for all Tosi customers globally.

For more information about the Tosi Cyber Physical Systems platform, visit www.tosi.net.

1 Fortinet's 2024 State of Operational Technology and Cybersecurity Report

About Tosi

Tosi (formerly Tosibox) is the global pioneer in Cyber Physical Systems platforms for OT networks. Since 2011, the company has deployed its unified platform to connect, protect and control hundreds of thousands of industrial devices. With headquarters in Irving, Texas and Oulu, Finland, Tosi serves 800+ enterprise customers globally through 200+ partners. The company's integrated platform enables rapid deployment, comprehensive visibility, and unified control that simplifies compliance while delivering measurable improvements.

