Tacton, the global leader in CPQ Buyer Engagement solutions for complex manufacturers, announced today the acquisition of Variantum, a Finnish software company specializing in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), Configurable Order Fulfillment (COF), and Configured Installed Base (CIB). The move expands Tacton's platform beyond Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) into engineering, order fulfillment, and service, creating the most complete end-to-end platform for manufacturers of configured products.

Tacton has also acquired Serenytics, a French-based analytics provider. With Serenytics embedded, the platform now delivers near real-time enterprise insights analytics into buyer behavior, product performance and lifecycle profitability giving manufactures a single source of truth to make every decision accurate, profitable and data-driven.

Closing the Gaps in Manufacturing

Manufacturers of complex, customized equipment have long been held back by disconnected processes and siloed data. Sales, engineering, and production often operate in separate systems with conflicting information that results in quoting errors, costly engineering handovers, margin erosion, and late deliveries.

"With Variantum, we are solving one of manufacturing's most critical challenges: connecting what is sold with what is engineered, built, and delivered," said Klaus Andersen, CEO of Tacton. "For the first time, manufacturers can unify the entire lifecycle within one platform, ensuring accuracy, speed, and profitability from start to finish."

Connecting the Lifecycle from Design to Delivery

Founded in 2005 in Espoo, Finland, Variantum brings deep expertise in lifecycle-wide configuration. Its products help manufacturers:

Ensure lifecycle integrity with a single source of truth for configurability across engineering, sales, and production with Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM).

"Variantum was built to connect engineering, sales, and production into one seamless flow," said Hanna Kemppainen, CEO of Variantum and now SVP Executive Projects. "By joining Tacton, we can now bring that vision to global scale. Together, we are enabling manufacturers to sell it right, build it right, and deliver it right every time."

Seamless Intelligence Across the Lifecycle

While Variantum brings lifecycle and fulfillment, Serenytics ensures every stage is optimized by data. The acquisition embeds advanced analytics directly into the platform, giving manufacturers near real-time visibility into buyer behavior, product performance, and lifecycle profitability, without reliance on external BI tools.

"Manufacturers don't just need more data. They need the right insights at the right time," added Andersen. "With Serenytics, Tacton provides a single source of truth across the lifecycle, helping teams make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions."

"Serenytics was founded to put data directly in the hands of decision-makers," said Adrien Auclair, founder of Serenytics and now Software Architect at Tacton. "With Tacton, we're embedding that vision inside one of the most powerful Buyer Engagement Platforms in complex manufacturing."

Creating the Buyer-Centric Smart Factory

The combined capabilities advance Tacton's vision of the Buyer-Centric Smart Factory. Recognized as the global leader in CPQ for complex manufacturing, Tacton has already transformed how manufacturers configure complex products and increase revenue. With the addition of Variantum and Serenytics, Tacton can now extend across the entire lifecycle. Manufacturers can now:

Gain Control of Product Configurability: Create a single source of truth for configurability across the lifecycle, connected to revisions of the product architecture and bill of materials, with full transparency in Sales and Order Fulfillment.

Under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Klaus Andersen, Tacton is executing a clear strategy to expand beyond CPQ and lead the industry in not only buyer engagement but also in smart factory. Andersen is accelerating innovation by uniting sales, engineering, order fulfillment, and aftermarket into one platform. These strategic investments position Tacton as the only provider delivering an end-to-end Buyer Engagement Platform that connects every stage of the lifecycle and powers it with real-time insights.

"These acquisitions mark a bold step forward," concluded Andersen. "Our customers have told us they need more than CPQ. They need a connected flow that ensures what is sold can be built, delivered, and serviced profitably. The Buyer-Centric Smart Factory is our answer a complete platform where every step is aligned, every margin protected, and every outcome powered by data."

About Variantum

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Variantum specializes in configuration solutions for complex manufacturing. Its product portfolio includes Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), Configurable Order Fulfillment (COF), and Configured Installed Base Management (CIB). Variantum has served global manufacturers such as KONE, Abloy, and Chiller, helping them connect engineering, sales, and production processes into one seamless flow.

About Serenytics

Serenytics is a SaaS data visualization platform that enables advanced dashboard creation in just a few clicks, with no need for developers. It supports connecting data via CSV, API, SQL, or data warehouses, handling small to very large datasets. Founded in France in 2015, Serenytics makes complex data usable and shareable across teams and systems.

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company, redefining CPQ buyer engagement for manufacturers of complex configurable products. By streamlining the buyer journey, Tacton empowers manufacturers to accelerate go-to-market strategies, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Trusted since 1998 by global leaders such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa, Tacton continues to drive innovation in manufacturing. The company is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, Helsinki, Paris and Tokyo. Learn more at tacton.com.

