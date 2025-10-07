Nine-month 2025 revenue of €8.7 million, up +36% compared to the same period last year

U.S. activity up +22% in Q3 2025 and multiplied by 1.8x over the first nine months of 2025 (vs. 2024)

First export of JAZZ to China following CFDA approval, amounting to €0.3 million

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, today announced its revenue for the third quarter of 2025, ended September 30, 2025, as well as its revenue for the first nine months of 2025.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The +36% increase in our revenue to €8.7 million over the first nine months of 2025 compared to last year confirms IMPLANET's strong growth momentum. This performance was mainly driven by the growth of our spine implant activity, with the rollout of our new Jazz Spinal System hybrid posterior fixation system in the United States and internationally, as well as by the first delivery of JAZZ® in China, following CFDA approval obtained this summer, for an amount of €0.3 million. Our partner Sanyou Medical has announced that the first surgeries will take place in the fourth quarter. Regional performance is also encouraging, with the United States-the world's largest market by value-up +22% in Q3 and revenue multiplied by 1.8x over the first nine months. Finally, the recent signing of a distribution agreement with TINAVI marks an important milestone for IMPLANET, as we accelerate our commercialization strategy in cobotic1 solutions for spine surgery."

Third Quarter 2025 Revenue Growth of +26%

Revenue by Activity (in thousands IFRS2 2025 2024 Change % Spine Implants 2,028 1,521 +33% Medical Equipment (SMTP) 889 787 +13% Services (MADISON) (1) Total Q3 Revenue 2,916 2,308 +26%

The Company recorded revenue of €2.92 million in Q3 2025, compared with €2.31 million in the same period of 2024. This +26% growth confirms the momentum achieved in previous quarters.

The Spine Implants business generated revenue of €2.03 million in Q3 2025, an increase of +33% compared to €1.52 million in Q3 2024. This growth was supported by commercial rollouts in the United States and internationally, as well as a first delivery of JAZZ® in China amounting to €0.26 million.

Revenue from the medical equipment distribution business amounted to €0.89 million in Q3 2025, compared with €0.79 million in the same period of 2024, representing growth of +13%.

Revenue by Area (in thousands IFRS3 2025 2024 Change % France 859 865 -1% United States 1,062 869 +22% Rest of World 994 574 +73% Total Q3 Revenue 2,916 2,308 +26%

Revenue in France remained stable compared to the same period in 2024, at €0.86 million for the quarter, reflecting primarily the transition from the OSD range to the new Jazz Spinal System hybrid posterior fixation system. In the United States, revenue grew by +22%, reaching €1.06 million in Q3 2025 versus €0.87 million in Q3 2024, supported by the initial rollout of the JSS system. Export activity in the Rest of the World, including China, recorded revenue of €0.99 million in Q3 2025, compared with €0.57 million in the same period last year, representing growth of +73%. This increase was also driven by the deployment of the JSS system and by the first delivery of JAZZ® in China, amounting to €0.26 million.

Nine-Month 2025 Revenue Growth of +36%

Revenue by Activity (in thousands IFRS3 2025 2024 Change % Total Q1 Revenue 2,578 2,223 +16% Total Q2 Revenue 3,231 1,894 +71% Total Q3 Revenue 2,916 2,308 +26% Nine-Month Cumulative Spine Implants 6,021 5,164 +17% Medical Equipment (SMTP) 2,711 1,242 +118% Services (MADISON) (7) 19 Total Nine-Month Revenue 8,725 6,424 +36%

The Company generated revenue of €8.73 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared with €6.42 million in the same period of 2024.

The Spine Implants business posted revenue of €6.02 million in the first nine months of 2025, versus €5.16 million in 2024, an increase of +17% compared with the same period last year.

The medical equipment distribution business continued to expand, supported by the ongoing deployment of the Olea ultrasonic scalpel across all geographies, as well as by the development of the exclusive partnership with elliquence in the U.S. endoscopic spine surgery market.

Revenue by Area (in thousands IFRS 4 2025 2024 Change % France 3,179 3,085 +3% United States 2,645 1,445 +83% Rest of World 2,902 1,894 +53% Total Nine-Month Revenue 8,725 6,424 +36%

Revenue in the United States for the first nine months of 2025 reached €2.65 million, compared with €1.45 million in the prior year, representing growth of +83%, mainly reflecting commercial developments with elliquence. Export activity in the Rest of the World also increased by +53% during the period, reaching €2.90 million in 2025 versus €1.89 million in 2024, driven by the deployment of the JSS solution and the first deliveries of JAZZ® in China. Revenue in France grew by +3%, totaling €3.18 million.

2025 Strategy and Outlook

Finalize the registration of existing products under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and obtain FDA 510(k) clearances.

Continue strengthening the Company's presence in the United States: Reinforce resources and commercial capabilities available to the historical team. Expand the Company's direct approach by enlarging the scientific team of key opinion leaders.

Strengthen market momentum and product offering: Deploy the commercial and technological partnership with Sanyou Medical for the joint development of a new, innovative European range of hybrid posterior fixation systems. Launch distribution of the JAZZ® platform in China, the world's largest spine market by volume, with Sanyou Medical. Distribute advanced medical technology equipment in Europe, such as the ultrasonic surgical scalpel from SMTP Technology Co. Position Implanet as a partner to surgeons and healthcare institutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, cobotics, and robotics tailored to our implants.



Cash Position

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a cash position of €0.41 million.

In addition, the Company continues to explore various financing solutions to accelerate the development of its activities and support medium-term growth.

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes medical technology equipment. Its activities focus on an innovative solution to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®), complemented by the product range of thoraco-lumbar screws, cages, and cervical plates, acquired through Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD) in May 2021. In 2022, the Company entered into a commercial, technological, and financial partnership with Sanyou Medical, China's second-largest medical device manufacturer. As part of this strategic agreement, IMPLANET developed in 2024 the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, a unique new range featuring a comprehensive pedicle screw solution, combined with the market's most advanced braided implant technology, JAZZ®. IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is built on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking in Europe, and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated €9.4 million in consolidated revenue in 2024. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For more information, visit www.Implanet.com.

