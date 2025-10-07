Board-certified oncologist who brings over 20 years of senior clinical development experience across large pharmaceutical, biotechnology and Clinical Research Organizations

Epsilogen, the world's leading pan-isotype antibody therapeutic company for the treatment of cancer, today announces the appointment of Cristina Oliva, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Oliva is a Board-certified oncologist and brings global experience across all stages of oncology drug development.

Dr. Oliva joins Epsilogen from BerGenBio, where she served as Chief Medical Officer from 2022. Prior to this role, Dr. Oliva was Vice President, Oncology and Head of Oncology Centre of Excellence at IQVIA, where she led a cross-functional team of oncology subject matter experts and established and led the IQVIA Oncology Global Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Oliva has also held senior positions, leading oncology development programs, at Nordic Nanovector, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, GSK and Eli Lilly.

Tim Wilson, CEO of Epsilogen, said: "I am delighted to welcome Cristina to Epsilogen. I believe her extensive experience in oncology drug development will be invaluable as we continue to advance MOv18 IgE through Phase Ib studies and progress other assets from our unique IgE, IgA and IgG-based therapeutics platforms towards the clinic."

Cristina Oliva, Chief Medical Officer of Epsilogen, commented: "I am thrilled to be joining Epsilogen at such an exciting time in the Company's growth and look forward to advancing Epsilogen's assets addressing high unmet medical needs"

About Epsilogen Ltd

Epsilogen is the world's leading pan-isotype antibody therapeutic company for the treatment of cancer. It has unique and proprietary expertise in the discovery and development of IgE, IgA and IgG-based therapeutics with each isotype possessing differentiated immune effector function. IgE has significant activity against various tumour types by activating myeloid cells and T cells thereby warming up the tumour micro-environment (TME). IgA's anti-cancer potential is mediated by the activation of neutrophils, highly abundant effector cells which drive innate and adaptive immunity. The distinct activity profiles of each isotype allow Epsilogen to select the most appropriate isotype for a given cancer. The company has also combined different isotypes into a single antibody molecule with enhanced functionality.

Epsilogen's lead product candidate, MOv18 IgE, is the first therapeutic IgE antibody to enter the clinic and encouraging data from a completed Phase I trial found it to be safe and well tolerated with early signs of clinical activity. Epsilogen has initiated a Phase Ib trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients. Find out more at Epsilogen.com.

