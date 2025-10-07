Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logicbroker Acquires UK's Virtualstock to Strengthen Global Leadership in Intelligent Digital Commerce

Addition of Europe's largest dropshipping platform delivers deep technology expertise and expanded supplier network

NEW YORK and READING, United Kingdom, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicbroker, whose Intelligent Commerce Network powers some of the world's largest retailers, today announced the acquisition of UK-based online retail technology leader, Virtualstock.

Logicbroker Corporate Logo

Virtualstock was established in 2004 and processes more than 8 million orders annually, with a GMV (gross merchandise volume) of more than £2 billion ($2.7 billion). Its dropship and curated marketplace platform powers online commerce for some of the UK's largest and most trusted brands, including Aldi, Argos, B&Q, Currys, and John Lewis. Virtualstock provides retailers with seamless supplier onboarding and product induction. In addition, Virtualstock's Supplier Hub connects suppliers directly with buyers at major retailers.

Bringing these businesses together will create a new global leader that the world's largest retailers and brands can work with to support their multi-party commerce orchestration needs. Combined, they will form one of the largest international dropship supplier networks with more than 15,000 retail and brand partners worldwide, with a GMV of over $13 billion. Logicbroker will continue to invest in Virtualstock, enabling it to maximize growth and deliver next-generation agentic commerce technology to UK brands and retailers.

"We first began talking with Virtualstock when we partnered on a multinational retailer deal, and as the conversations continued, it became clear that we could do so much more as a united entity," said Omar Qari, CEO of Logicbroker. "Virtualstock doesn't just bring deep technical expertise and an impressive customer portfolio; it also greatly enhances our ability to serve the largest enterprise retailers and brands in the world."

"Logicbroker is a clear leader in multi-party commerce technology, and its pioneering role in helping retailers adapt to changing consumer and business shopping behaviors will be vital for us as we enter a new phase in Virtualstock's journey," said Ed Bradley, Founder and CEO of Virtualstock. "I'm excited to work with Omar and his team as we continue to support retailers and suppliers across our customer base, and I look forward to us being able to further expand our reach as part of the Logicbroker organization."

The global dropshipping market is estimated to reach more than $1.2 trillion by 2030 according to industry analysts*.

*Source: GrandView Research - Dropshipping Market (2025-2030)

About Logicbroker

Logicbroker is the Agentic Commerce Orchestration Engine for enterprise retailers, brands, suppliers, and distributors, transforming LLM searches into storefronts. Our Intelligent Commerce Network connects every supplier, store, and 3PL to any webstore, marketplace, and LLM. Trusted by global leaders like Samsung, Walgreens, and Home Depot, Logicbroker powers $10+ billion in GMV by automating the entire end-to-end process from discovery to doorstep and stock to dock. We ensure our clients' products are discoverable, shoppable, fulfillable, and returnable, giving them the control to grow faster, delight customers, and achieve operational excellence.

About Virtualstock

Virtualstock is the range extension platform behind leading UK retailers including Aldi, Argos, B&Q, Currys, and John Lewis. Our platform enables blue-chip retailers to establish a one-to-many connection with their suppliers, simplifying and enhancing the profitability of ecommerce operations. With over 10 years of expertise, Virtualstock empowers organizations to dramatically increase online sales revenue, reduce operational costs and deliver a better customer experience with tailored and customer-centric curated marketplace and dropship solutions.

Contact: Tim Wheatcroft, twheatcroft@logicbroker.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772081/Logicbroker_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/logicbroker-acquires-uks-virtualstock-to-strengthen-global-leadership-in-intelligent-digital-commerce-302576483.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.