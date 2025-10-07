Valereum plc: VLRM Markets' Post Launch Update

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

GIBRALTAR, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valereum Plc (AQSE: VLRM) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of VLRM Markets, the Company's regulated tokenisation marketplace, as it marks four months since its launch on 30 May 2025.

Since launch, VLRM Markets has achieved commercial traction, having commenced revenue generation, built a compliant tokenisation infrastructure, onboarded issuers and expanded its partner and ambassador network.

Key highlights for the first four months include:

Revenues of $135,000 USD generated in September 2025.

Five signed contracts covering six tokenisation projects across infrastructure, structured products, sports, real estate, debt and equity instruments, which are expected to generate revenues of at least $750,000 USD before the end of Q1 2026*.

A developing pipeline with four further contracts under active negotiation and more than 20 projects at the active engagement stage, with potential combined gross issuance value of tokenised assets exceeding $1 billion USD, subject to these contracts being converted into binding agreements.

Successful pilot issuance of the FIRM Token as a proof-of-concept real-world asset ("RWA") tokenisation project.

An expanding network of partners and ambassadors originating deal flow.

*Revenue from these projects will be recognised in accordance with their stage of completion, as they progress through different phases of the project life cycle, which are influenced by various factors. However, there can be no absolute certainty that these projects will be completed.

Together, these achievements establish a strong commercial foundation and demonstrate growing momentum towards achieving Valereum's goal of becoming a leading venue for regulated tokenisation of RWAs.

Signed Tokenisation Projects

Signed tokenisation projects span multiple sectors and issuance types, reflecting VLRM Markets' ability to execute both private and public deals across diverse asset classes*:

Structured Project (Private Issuance): $9 million USD transaction secured and being finalised.

Infrastructure Project (Public Issuance): initial tranche targeted at $38 million USD, with a substantial secondary raise planned for 2026 and beyond.

Ride Challenger (Public Issuance): target raise up to $12 million USD, with $6 million USD underwritten privately.

Club Deportivo FAS (football club): tokenisation of ownership equity (Private Issuance) plus a Sports City Development raise (Public Issuance) - fundraising amounts to be confirmed.

Fast Food Restaurant Chain (Public Issuance): debt capital raise.

*The values in the abovementioned bullet points refer to the project/ transaction values.

Pipeline Development

Valereum's pipeline is advancing through contract negotiations including a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding on a several hundred million USD multi-jurisdictional real estate transaction spanning El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United States, alongside partnerships with leading Salvadoran private developers and structured opportunities for regional investment firms.

In parallel, VLRM Markets is actively progressing opportunities across diverse sectors, including:

Commodities and mining projects in the Americas and Africa

in the Americas and Africa Film production tokenisation initiatives

initiatives High-profile real estate developments

Football club tokenisation projects across multiple markets

across multiple markets Sustainable infrastructure ventures

Hospitality and tourism projects in El Salvador

Partner & Ambassador Network

VLRM Markets has built a robust partner and ambassador network spanning El Salvador, the USA, the UK, and Central America, UAE (including the recently announced partnership with ZIGChain), supported by legal and advisory relationships in key jurisdictions. This network is already proving instrumental in originating and securing both buy-side and sell-side opportunities, positioning VLRM Markets to accelerate growth and capture high-value tokenisation projects across multiple regions.

Revenue Outlook

Having commenced revenue generation, Valereum is expecting revenues to grow as existing signed-up projects are finalised and additional pipeline opportunities are signed and go live.

Based on the pipeline of projects signed and currently under negotiation, the total revenue that the projects could generate is estimated to be over $5 million, although there is no certainty that all of the projects will convert into binding agreements and that this level of revenues will be generated.

The tokenisation markets in which VLRM Markets operates are forecasted to expand significantly, providing significant potential for VLRM Markets, which has already established proof of concept and a rapidly growing network.

Looking Ahead

VLRM Markets has demonstrated the ability to originate and engage with a diverse range of digital asset offerings. Having already developed a healthy pipeline and a partner and introducer network, it is well-positioned to scale its commercial activities.

VLRM Markets is actively exploring multiple projects and initiatives to drive growth. This includes expansion across global jurisdictions and enhancing distribution reach through strategic partnerships and collaborations, to build a global institutional-grade regulated footprint that bridges traditional capital markets with blockchain-powered finance.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates on tokenisation projects and revenue growth as the pipeline expands and converts.

Gary Cottle, Group CEO, Valereum Plc, commented:

"VLRM Markets is proving the value of a licensed, fully regulated, end-to-end real-world asset tokenisation venue. In four months, we've moved from pilot to live revenue-generating issuances and are working to convert our substantial pipeline to live deals. Our partners, ambassadors and local teams are driving deal origination and commercial momentum, and we look forward to announcing further progress."

IMPORTANT NOTICES

The Company holds cryptocurrencies or cryptoassets in its treasury. Whilst the Board of Directors of the Company considers holding cryptocurrencies to be in the best interests of the Company, the Board remains aware that the financial regulator in the UK (the Financial Conduct Authority or FCA) considers investment in cryptocurrencies to be high risk. At the outset, it is important to note that an investment in the Company is not an investment in cryptocurrencies, either directly or by proxy and shareholders will have no direct access to the Company's holdings. However, the Board of Directors consider cryptocurrencies to be an appropriate store of value and potential growth and therefore appropriate for the Company. Accordingly, the Company is and intends to continue to be materially exposed to cryptocurrencies.

The Company is neither authorised nor regulated by the FCA, and the purchase of certain cryptocurrencies are generally unregulated in the UK. As with most other investments, the value of cryptocurrencies can go down as well as up, and therefore the value of the Company's cryptocurrencies holdings can fluctuate. The Company may not be able to realise its cryptocurrencies holdings for the same as it paid to acquire them or even for the value the Company currently ascribes to its cryptocurrencies positions due to market movements. Neither the Company nor investors in the Company's shares are protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Cryptocurrencies may present special risks to the Company's financial position. These risks include (but are not limited to): (i) the value of cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile, with value dropping as quickly as it can rise. Investors in cryptocurrencies must be prepared to lose all money invested in cryptocurrencies; (ii) the cryptocurrencies market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to risks such as cyber-attacks, financial crime and counterparty failure; (iii) the Company may not be able to sell its cryptocurrencies at will. The ability to sell cryptocurrencies depends on various factors, including the supply and demand in the market at the relevant time. Operational failings such as technology outages, cyber-attacks and comingling of funds could cause unwanted delay; and (iv) cryptoassets are characterised in some quarters by high degrees of fraud, money laundering and financial crime. Prospective investors in the Company are encouraged to do their own research before investing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This Announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "forecasts", "plans", "prepares", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks", "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this Announcement and include statements regarding the Company's and the Directors' intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, the Company's prospects, growth and strategy, planned work at the Company's projects and the expected results of such work. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual performance, achievements and financial condition may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this Announcement. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, performance, achievements and financial condition are consistent with the forward-looking statements in this Announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this Announcement speak only as of the date of such statement and (other than in accordance with their legal or regulatory obligations) neither the Company, nor any of their respective associates, directors, officers or advisers shall be obliged to update such statements unless required to do so by the FCA, the Aquis Stock Exchange the applicable law or authority. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About Valereum Plc

Valereum - Unlock the Potential of Real World Assets through Tokenization.

AQUIS listed |www.vlrm.com |www.vlrm.markets

Navigate to our Interactive Investorhub: Here

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vlrm-markets-post-launch-update-302576136.html