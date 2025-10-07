Anzeige
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A14MDC | ISIN: ES0105029005
Facephi to Report First Half 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025

Facephi to Report First Half 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2025


Alicante, October 7, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) ("Facephi" or the "Company"), a Spanish tech leader in global digital identity protection and verification, today announced it will release its financial results for the first half of 2025, subject to limited review, after market close on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The live webcast will be accessible via Webcast | Facephi's 1H25 Earnings Review | Facephior through Facephi's Investor Relations website at Invest in Facephi. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specializing in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on security and data integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical treatment of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 25+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.


