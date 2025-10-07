Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025 08:30 Uhr
Beactica Therapeutics AB: Beactica conducts first advisory meeting with the Swedish Medical Products Agency regarding the development of BEA-17

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beactica Therapeutics AB, the Swedish precision medicine company, today announced that it has conducted a first scientific advisory meeting with the Swedish Medical Products Agency regarding the drug candidate BEA-17. Specifically, the company's plans for the preclinical development aimed at enabling dosing of BEA-17 in humans were discussed. The Swedish Medical Products Agency expressed its support for Beactica's plans. Positive discussions were also held regarding the design and setup of a first clinical trial with BEA-17.

"It is an important milestone for BEA-17 and Beactica to have completed the first formal meeting with regulatory authorities. It was a successful meeting where we received support for our plans, and we now have a clear picture of what needs to be done in the continued work towards a planned clinical trial application." said Beactica's CEO, Dr Per Källblad.

About BEA-17

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule targeted degrader of lysine demethylase 1 (LSD1) and its co-factor CoREST. In syngeneic animal models of cancer, the compound has shown promising potentiation of immune-modulating treatments in several cancer forms, including anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors in colon cancer (CT26) and standard of care (temozolomide and radiation) in glioblastoma (GL261). Pharmacokinetic studies of BEA-17 show good blood-brain-barrier penetration and oral availability. BEA-17 is investigational and not approved anywhere globally. Its efficacy and safety in humans have not been established. BEA-17 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM).

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a privately held precision medicine company with a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics aimed at treating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Beactica's approach is centered around the Eclipsor platform that enables the efficient development of allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders. Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes to clinical proof of concept. For more information, please visit www.beactica.com.

Beactica Therapeutics contact
Per Källblad M.Sc. Ph.D.
CEO
per.kallblad@beactica.com
Tel: +46 18 56 08 80

