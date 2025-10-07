Nel ASA: Receives its third purchase order for a containerized PEM solution from H2 Energy

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel) (OSE: NEL), has received a firm purchase order from H2 Energy for one MC500, a containerized 2.5 MW PEM electrolyser. The system will be delivered to the Association for Waste Disposal (Verein für Abfallentsorgung, VfA) in Buchs, Switzerland. VfA Buchs has selected H2 Energy to deliver a turn-key hydrogen production and refueling facility. The hydrogen produced will be integrated into the Swiss green hydrogen ecosystem and contribute to further decarbonize regional energy supply and mobility solutions.

The new plant will utilize locally generated electricity to produce hydrogen for VfA's own fleet of waste collection trucks, for industrial use and for distribution within the broader Swiss hydrogen ecosystem.

This purchase order marks the second MC500 system H2 Energy has ordered from Nel, alongside a containerized MC400 and a smaller C30 PEM unit, a testament to the quality and reliability of Nel's PEM technology, as well as the company's long-standing experience in electrolyser manufacturing.

"H2 Energy has a long history of trusted cooperation with Nel dating back to 2016 where a C30 PEM electrolyser was used to fuel a first ecosystem based on heavy duty mobility. Since then, we have installed and operated an MC400 PEM electrolyser for over 30,000 hours for our joint venture Hydrospider and have racked up over 12,000 hours on an MC500 with our customer WPO. These two H2 plants form the backbone of the Swiss Green Hydrogen Ecosystem, fueling a network of 18 refuelling stations and propelling a fleet of heavy-duty fuel cell trucks over 14,000,000 kilometers," says Rolf Huber, founder and Chairman, H2 Energy.

"This next project for VfA marks another major milestone for the Swiss Green Hydrogen Ecosystem and we are looking forwards to continuing to work closely with Nel to decarbonize the mobility and other industry sectors in Switzerland and beyond," Huber says.

"We are very pleased to support H2 Energy and VfA Buchs in this project. H2 Energy has been an early mover in building out a commercial green hydrogen value chain. This installation highlights the close relationship we have with the client and demonstrates their ability to consistently deliver high-quality projects into the field," says Todd Cartwright, Chief Commercial Officer at Nel.

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel has a history tracing back to 1927 and is today a leading pure play hydrogen technology company with a global presence. The company specializes in electrolyser technology for production of renewable hydrogen, and hydrogen fueling equipment for road-going vehicles. Nel's product offerings are key enablers for a green hydrogen economy, making it possible to decarbonize various industries such as transportation, refining, steel, and ammonia.

