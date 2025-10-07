Anzeige
Dow Jones News
07.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BROADPEAK SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as of September 30, 2025

DJ BROADPEAK SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as of September 30, 2025 

BROADPEAK SA 
BROADPEAK SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as of September 30, 2025 
07-Oct-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release - For immediate release 
 
October 6, 2025 - 5:45 pm CEST 

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as of September 30, 2025 

Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations. 

Sophia Antipolis, France 

Total number of shares                                         36,279,223 
 
Number of real voting rights*                                 (excluding treasury shares**)      36,195,548 
 
Theoretical number of voting rights*                                 (including treasury shares**)   36,256,023

(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting

(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 20251007 - BPK _ CP _ DDV au 01-10-2025 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   BROADPEAK SA 
       15 rue Claude Chappe 
       35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
       France 
Phone:    02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:   https://broadpeak.tv/ 
ISIN:     FR001400AJZ7 
Euronext   ALBPK 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2208772 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2208772 07-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2208772&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
