DJ BROADPEAK SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as of September 30, 2025

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as of September 30, 2025 07-Oct-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release - For immediate release October 6, 2025 - 5:45 pm CEST Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as of September 30, 2025 Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations. Sophia Antipolis, France Total number of shares 36,279,223 Number of real voting rights* (excluding treasury shares**) 36,195,548 Theoretical number of voting rights* (including treasury shares**) 36,256,023

(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting

(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations

File: 20251007 - BPK _ CP _ DDV au 01-10-2025

Company: BROADPEAK SA
15 rue Claude Chappe
35510 CESSON SEVIGNE
France
Phone: 02 22 74 03 50
Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/
ISIN: FR001400AJZ7
Euronext ALBPK
Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital

2208772 07-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

October 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)