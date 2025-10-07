Yotta Data Services: Yotta's Shakti Studio Brings Production-Ready AI Capabilities to Enterprises and Startups

Designed to accelerate AI adoption seamlessly, is the fastest path for an enterprise from model to market

Combines scalable AI Endpoints, Fine-Tuning for models and instant access to Serverless GPUs

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Data Services, a leading AI, cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, launched Shakti Studio, an enterprise-grade AI Cloud Platform designed to accelerate AI adoption seamlessly, by eliminating infrastructure complexities. Powered by a strong partnership with NVIDIA, it provides on-demand Serverless GPUs, Fine-Tuning, and production-ready AI Endpoints for LLMs, vision, and speech, allowing developers, data scientists, and enterprises to rapidly build, deploy, and scale AI models without managing infrastructure.

It balances accessibility with enterprise grade performance and provides an intuitive self-service portal for customers. It also offers SLA-backed reliability and secure, compliance ready environments for large organisations. The unified platform allows for training, deployment, scaling, and monitoring, that helps reduce the time-to-market for enterprises.

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, "Shakti Studio is a major step forward in democratising enterprise AI adoption globally. With a sharp focus on enabling innovation and delivering value, it the fastest path for both enterprises and startups to go from model to market."

Key Capabilities:

Shakti Studio is industry-agnostic empowering enterprises to adopt AI without complex procurement cycles, accelerating product launches for startups, supporting researchers in running large-scale experiments without GPU shortages, and providing students with hands-on access to advanced tools for learning and innovation.

About Yotta Data Services:

Yotta Data Services is a leading AI and cloud infrastructure provider offering hyperscale cloud, AI cloud, data center hosting, cybersecurity, and managed IT services. Its Shakti Cloud delivers advanced AI services with NVIDIA's NIM and GPU clusters. Operating hyperscale parks in India, Yotta is NVIDIA's sole APAC Cloud Partner under the Exemplar initiative. It also holds key certifications, including RBI, ISO 27017/27701, PCI-DSS, and SOC2/3. For more information, visit www.yotta.com.

