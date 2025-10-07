The back-to-school season is already in full swing, but who says it has to drain all your energy? For a cleaner home and an easier daily routine, Tineco is offering its flagship models at reduced prices during October Prime Day. From October 7-8, 2025, take advantage of exceptional discounts on Amazon and turn cleaning into a task that's faster, more efficient, and almost enjoyable.

October Prime Day: Tineco Lightens the Fall Routine

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam (Original Price: €699, Prime Day: €589)

Designed for modern households, this floor washer combines the power of 160°C steam with a 180° ultra-flexible design. It naturally cleans and sanitizes without chemicals, while reaching even the most difficult corners.

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra (Original Price: €599, Prime Day: €379)

Perfect for quick and effective cleaning, the Stretch Ultra vacuums and washes in a single pass. Its 180° lay-flat head slides easily under low furniture, and its long runtime covers large surfaces with ease.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist (Original Price: €799, Prime Day: €569)

An icon of the Tineco range, the S9 Artist blends premium design with built-in intelligence. Equipped with the iLoop sensor, it automatically adjusts suction power and water flow according to the level of dirt, ensuring optimal cleaning results every time.

PURE ONE S70 (Original Price: €499, Prime Day: €399)

Versatile and intuitive, the PURE ONE S70 detects floor type, dust levels, and even large debris to automatically adjust its suction power. With its ergonomic design and extended runtime, it makes whole-home maintenance effortless-from floor to ceiling.

CARPET ONE Cruiser (Original Price: €699, Prime Day: €529)

Specialized for carpets, the Carpet One Cruiser combines powerful suction with PowerDry technology, which accelerates drying and reduces the risk of mold. Easy to maneuver and designed for frequent use, it restores carpets to a clean and refreshed state in record time.

In addition to Prime Day discounts, enjoy an extra 5% off all Tineco products with the promo code TINECOALLEZ, valid from September 29 to October 12, 2025, on Amazon.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

