Artificial intelligence is reshaping the publishing industry, from content creation to sales forecasting. For publishers, this means greater efficiency, shorter time-to-market, and deeper insights into a manuscript's potential.

BearingPoint has launched BookInsight by DemandSens, a groundbreaking AI solution that revolutionizes how publishers, editors, and agents analyze and prepare manuscripts for the market.

BookInsight instantly interprets manuscripts and generates actionable insights such as summaries, character sheets, reader segmentation, sales potential assessments, and even cover design prototypes. By automating these traditionally time-consuming steps, the solution frees publishing professionals to focus on creativity and strategic decision-making.

Marc Hispa, Partner at BearingPoint, comments:

"Over the past four years as a Partner at BearingPoint, I've seen how deeply the publishing industry is looking for ways to combine creativity with data-driven decision-making. With BookInsight, we bring AI directly to the heart of publishing the manuscript helping professionals instantly uncover its creative and commercial potential. The aim is not to replace editorial expertise, but to amplify it: giving editors, agents, and publishers more time to focus on what truly matters bringing powerful stories to readers."

Frank Duscheck, Partner at BearingPoint, adds:

"We have already made a name for ourselves by revolutionizing the book market's supply chain with AI from accurate sales forecasts for unpublished titles to optimized print planning and smart POS allocation. With BookInsight, we are taking a decisive step forward: We enable publishers to make data-driven decisions at a much earlier stage. This allows them to identify trends more quickly, promote innovative titles more effectively, and adapt their programs more flexibly to market needs. BookInsight thus becomes a strategic tool for sustainable success in the digital age."

BookInsight bridges gap between editorial vision and commercial insight

What makes BookInsight different is its industry-specific intelligence. Unlike generic AI tools, it combines natural language processing with book market data to provide not only text analysis but also insights into commercial potential, comparable titles, and ready-to-use marketing assets. This integration of creative and commercial insights makes it a true co-pilot for editors.

In daily workflows, BookInsight supports evaluation, enriches metadata for improved discoverability, generates book descriptions and cover prototypes, and provides clear, actionable insights for editorial meetings. The result: less time spent on repetitive tasks and more time for creativity.

As part of the DemandSens modules, BookInsight complements existing AI solutions that forecast book sales, optimize production, and accelerate decision-making across the publishing value chain. With this launch, BearingPoint strengthens its role as a trusted partner for publishing companies navigating digital transformation.

Looking ahead, BearingPoint sees AI not as a replacement for human creativity, but as a catalyst for it. In the coming years, AI will help publishers make faster, more informed decisions, personalize marketing to readers, and take more risks on diverse voices as evaluation and go-to-market processes will become more efficient and cost-effective.

BearingPoint will present BookInsight live at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025, taking place from October 15-19, at Hall 4.0 Booth H36. There, BearingPoint experts will demonstrate the solution and discuss how AI is shaping the future of publishing.

