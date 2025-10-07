Starting October 7, Tineco Offers Powerful Cleaning Devices with Up to 34% Off, Perfectly Combining Design and Functionality

For Amazon Prime Day 2025, households can look forward to smart, stylish cleaning: Tineco is offering its most innovative devices at exclusive special prices. In the spotlight are the highlight products FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam, FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6, PURE ONE S70, and the intelligent carpet cleaner CARPET ONE Cruiser. From cordless freedom and intelligent iLoop sensors to powerful steam and suction performance and fully automatic self-cleaning, Tineco combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design to deliver thorough cleaning on all floor types. The Prime Day deals make it easy to secure the perfect cleaning device for every household and start the autumn season sparkling clean.

Elevate Your Home This Prime Day with Tineco's Stylish Cleaning Innovations

Prime Day Deals at a Glance:

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist: €569 (MSRP €799)

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam: €589 (MSRP €699)

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6: €329 (MSRP €499)

PURE ONE S70: €399 (MSRP €499)

CARPET ONE Cruiser: €529 (MSRP €699)

Extra Savings: Customers can receive an additional discount of up to 5% on the Prime Day promotional price using the code TINECOPBDG.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist: Style Meets Cleaning Intelligence

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist combines elegant design with advanced technology, making it a standout for design-conscious households. Equipped with iLoop sensors, powerful suction, and an intuitive LED display, it provides full control over the cleaning process at all times. Its slim design, combined with SmoothDrive movement technology, enables highly flexible handling with 360° maneuverability, while the ergonomic handle and balanced weight ensure comfortable operation. Maximum hygiene is guaranteed by the integrated self-cleaning system: thanks to 85°C FlashDry technology, brush rolls are automatically washed and dried-clean, convenient, and always ready to use.

Prime Day price: €569 on Amazon a 29% saving.

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam: Steam for a Sparkling Performance

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam brings powerful steam cleaning to homes in a sleek, elegant design. Its innovative 180° lay-flat mechanism reaches even hard-to-access areas with ease. The combination of hot steam and strong suction provides hygienic deep cleaning without additional chemicals. iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust suction power and water flow based on dirt levels, enhancing both efficiency and convenience. An integrated self-cleaning function ensures the S7 Stretch Steam is ready for the next use quickly and easily.

Prime Day price: €589 on Amazon a 16% saving.

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6: Compact Power for Maximum Flexibility

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 combines a slim design with advanced technology. Its 180° lay-flat design and ultra-low profile (only 13 cm high) allow thorough cleaning under low furniture and in hard-to-reach areas. Integrated iLoop smart sensors detect dirt levels in real-time and adjust suction and water flow automatically for optimal results with minimal effort. Lightweight construction, a convenient self-cleaning function, and small footprint make the STRETCH S6 ideal for modern urban apartments and design-conscious households.

Prime Day price: €329 on Amazon a 34% saving.

PURE ONE S70: Cordless Cleaning with Style

The PURE ONE S70 combines powerful suction with an elegant, modern design. As a cordless premium vacuum, it offers maximum flexibility and comfort thanks to its lightweight construction. Intelligent sensors adjust suction automatically based on dirt levels, saving energy and extending runtime. With a battery life of up to 70 minutes, it is perfect for thoroughly cleaning larger spaces. The smart LED display provides constant updates on battery level, cleaning mode, and maintenance notifications. The PURE ONE S70 is both a technical highlight and a stylish statement for design-conscious households.

Prime Day price: €399 on Amazon a 20% saving.

CARPET ONE Cruiser: Deep Cleaning for Carpets

The CARPET ONE Cruiser is the ideal solution for deep cleaning carpets. Its suction and intelligent controls reliably removes stubborn dirt, stains, and bacteria. Various cleaning modes and intuitive operation make it especially convenient to use. With up to 130 watts of power, the Cruiser penetrates deep into fibers for thorough cleanliness. SmoothPower technology with bidirectional helper wheels ensures effortless guidance on all carpet types. The FlashDry system cleans the brush, inlet, and roller cover in just two minutes, followed by automatic drying so the device is ready for immediate use.

Prime Day price: €529 on Amazon a 24% saving.

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com