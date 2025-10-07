Franco-Canadian sustainable aeronautic start-up intelligently manages its unstructured content with Box

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced that FLYING WHALES selected Box as its unified platform to future-proof how it manages unstructured data across its organization. Supported by the French and Canadian governments for its development of environmentally-friendly airships, FLYING WHALES is headquartered in France, with subsidiaries in Montreal. On its mission to develop sustainable transport solutions for remote regions, the organization has adopted Box's AI-powered content platform to unlock unstructured data, driving innovation and business impact at scale.

"Box has been a game changer in transforming our data management strategy, becoming our single source of truth and optimizing collaboration and efficiency across our teams," said Anthony Courtois, CIO at FLYING WHALES. "Box Hubs with Box AI empowers our teams to quickly access crucial information from our content, helping us strengthen our expertise in the aerospace industry. Looking ahead, we're keen to expand our use of Box's Intelligent Content Management platform to better extract intelligence and insights from the metadata across our unstructured content; PDFs, videos, images, and more."

FLYING WHALES first selected Box in 2024 to manage its vast amounts of data, generated through extensive testing across diverse systems and partners. The organization has recently expanded its use of Box to:

Curate and publish content across the enterprise with Box AI for Hubs;

Meet rigorous aerospace compliance and cybersecurity standards, critical for FLYING WHALES and their partnerships with other aerospace companies and government entities;

Enhance information governance with automated classification policies, which allow granular structuring to handle sensitive engineering documents;

Enable independent control over encryption keys and centralize sensitive content with Box KeySafe.

"In today's AI-first era, sustainable digital-native organizations like FLYING WHALES are uniquely positioned to leverage AI to redefine how work gets done in their industries," said Samantha Wessels, SVP, General Manager for EMEA at Box. "As a strategic technology partner, Box helps FLYING WHALES unlock the untapped value of unstructured data which makes up 90% of enterprise content through our AI-driven platform. We look forward to continuing to help FLYING WHALES drive productivity gains and accelerate innovation to achieve critical business outcomes."

FLYING WHALES is the only aeronautical company selected for the 2025 cohort of the French Tech Next40 program, which brings together France's 40 most successful start-ups with global leadership potential. The organization is developing a transport system designed to boost economic growth in land-locked regions, while sharply cutting the environmental footprint of cargo.

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to transform business processes with enterprise AI, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today's announcement, FLYING WHALES joins global organizations that have adopted Box to power new ways of working, including Oxfam, Swissport, US Air Force and Axiom Space, and leading French brands like Rémy Cointreau, Eurostar and BETC.

About FLYING WHALES

FLYING WHALES is a Franco-Canadian company developing an ambitious and unique program thanks to its innovations, the expertise of its teams, and its industrial consortium: the LCA60T, a rigid airship designed for heavy cargo transport with a capacity of 60 tons. Initially conceived to meet the needs of renewable timber harvesting in remote areas, the LCA60T's unique ability to load and unload while hovering will provide solutions to various logistical and connectivity challenges worldwide with a minimal environmental footprint. This cost-effective solution removes terrestrial constraints for point-to-point transport of heavy or bulky loads. Additionally, FLYING WHALES is developing FLYING WHALES SERVICES, the company operating the LCA60T. Its Canadian subsidiary, FLYING WHALES QUÉBEC, with Investissement Québec as a shareholder, supports the aeronautics program and, in the industrial phase, aims to expand into the American market. For more information, please visit: www.flying-whales.com

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007998130/en/

Contacts:

Sylvia De Luca

press@box.com