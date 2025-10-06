NN, Inc. Provides Update on Aerospace and Defense Capabilities

Company Also Announces a New Weapons Customer for its North American Machining Operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today provided an update on its Aerospace and Defense business, supported by registration with the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and its recently obtained Federal Firearms License (FFL) issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Notably, the FFL allows NN to produce specific components for firearms manufacturing. NN's ITAR registration and FFL license strengthen the Company's ability to serve U.S. and allied defense customers with secure, high-quality manufacturing solutions.

"Our Aerospace and Defense business is a focus area and is scaling into a meaningful growth platform for NN," said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc. "By pairing our existing ITAR registration and FFL license with our U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, we believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver mission-critical components that meet the highest standards of security, precision, and quality. Looking ahead, we expect to strengthen and expand our foundation for growth while opening up new pathways to create value for our defense and commercial partners. Aerospace and defense customers seek suppliers like NN who can combine technical expertise with rigorous compliance, and NN is answering that call."

In tandem with the announcement of its newly obtained licensing, NN is also announcing a new business win and commercial relationship for its North America machining operations. Rob Esch, NN's CTO of Machining said, "Our experience with laser technologies and precision machining of exotic metal alloys has led to a breakthrough with a well-known manufacturer of specialty firearms. This has led directly to NN recently winning new business, and we are currently prototyping and launching many new parts for several new programs. This new area for NN has the potential to grow much larger for both parties. We are very excited to be building on our capabilities and supporting our partners this way."

NN's Aerospace and Defense operations deliver precision components, plating services and assemblies used in guidance systems, optics and scope housings, weapon components, laser systems, and electronic subsystems. The Company's ITAR-registered facilities are prepared to serve the specialized needs of customers with ITAR-controlled projects while its FFL license ensures responsible manufacturing in firearms-related categories. Together, these credentials enhance NN's role as a trusted partner to aerospace companies, Tier-1 defense primes, and advanced technology customers.

Within its Aerospace and Defense segment, NN's General Metal Finishing (GMF) division has supported high-reliability defense programs for more than 50 years. GMF provides manual rack, barrel, and vibratory plating, stainless steel electropolishing, and a broad range of precious and non-precious metal finishes that meet stringent military specifications. With NADCAP accreditation, ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, and more than 50,000 square feet of production space, GMF processes millions of parts annually for applications such as hybrid microelectronic packages, refractory metal heatsinks, and machined aluminum housings.

NN's Polymet division adds advanced clad metal solutions to the portfolio, supplying aerospace and defense customers with overlay, inlay, and corelay materials, as well as precious metal wire and electrical contact tapes. These products are used in weaponry components, aerospace connectors, electronic heatsinks, and sighting systems, providing performance advantages that single-alloy components cannot achieve. Polymet's ISO 9001:2015 quality systems and rigorous ASTM testing standards support reliable supply into mission-critical programs.

The Company's Aerospace and Defense-capable facilities are strategically located across its U.S. manufacturing network, providing plating, machining, clad metals, and electronics production in secure environments. These capabilities allow NN to support programs ranging from guided munitions and avionics to optics, scopes, and specialty firearms assemblies.

NN expects its Aerospace and Defense-related revenue to increase as new opportunities emerge across government programs, prime contractors, and aerospace initiatives. The Company also plans to expand its Aerospace and Defense capabilities, products and certifications, and highlight them with a larger presence on its corporate website.

