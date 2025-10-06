Verona Pharma plc: Acquisition of Verona by MSD Approved by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) ("Verona Pharma"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, which entered into a definitive agreement on July 8, 2025 relating to its proposed acquisition by MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA), known as Merck in the U.S. and Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary or a nominee, today announced that the High Court of Justice of England and Wales has approved the proposal for MSD to acquire Verona Pharma for $107 per American Depository Share (ADS), each of which represents eight Verona Pharma ordinary shares, for a total transaction value of approximately $10 billion (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is being implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under English law (the "Scheme").

Verona Pharma is pleased to announce that the Court has today issued the Court Order sanctioning the Scheme.

Closing of the Transaction will occur and the Scheme will become effective upon the Court Order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to occur on October 7, 2025, as previously announced. The last day of trading Verona ADSs on Nasdaq is expected to be today, October 6, 2025, with trading in Verona ADSs on Nasdaq being halted before the opening of trading tomorrow, October 7, 2025.

Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this press release have the same meanings as set out in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Verona Pharma on August 18, 2025.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

UK Takeover Code Does Not Apply

Verona Pharma is not a company subject to regulation under the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "UK Takeover Code"), therefore no dealing disclosures are required to be made under Rule 8 of the UK Takeover Code by shareholders of Verona Pharma or Merck.

Overseas Jurisdictions

The availability of the Scheme and the Consideration to Verona shareholders may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. Overseas Verona shareholders should inform themselves about, and should observe, any applicable legal requirements. It is the responsibility of all overseas Verona shareholders to satisfy themselves as to their full compliance with the laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including obtaining any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required and their compliance with any other necessary formalities which are required to be observed and the payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes due in such jurisdiction. If you are in any doubt regarding such matters, overseas Verona shareholders are encouraged to consult an independent professional adviser in the relevant jurisdiction without delay. Overseas Verona shareholders should consult their own legal and tax advisers with respect to the legal and tax consequences of the Transaction in their particular circumstances.

