Cre8 Enterprise Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Hong Kong, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cre8 Enterprise Limited (Nasdaq: CRE) ("Cre8" or the "Company"), a Hong Kong-based integrated financial printing service provider, today announced that on October 3, 2025, the Company received a notification letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares, which will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CRE." The Notice indicated that the Company has 180 days, or until April 1, 2026 (the "Compliance Deadline"), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by maintaining the closing bid price of the Class A Ordinary Shares at or above $1.00 per Class A Ordinary Share for at least ten consecutive business days prior to the Compliance Deadline. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by April 1, 2026, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for the market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify Nasdaq of its intent to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company is unable to meet these requirements, Nasdaq may provide notice that the Company's securities will be subject to delisting.

The Company is committed to regaining compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules and maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Management is evaluating all available options to resolve the deficiency and ensure compliance within the compliance period provided by Nasdaq.

About Cre8 Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ: CRE)

Cre8 Enterprise Limited provides 24/7 integrated financial printing services for listed companies, IPO applicants and private companies in the finance and capital market in Hong Kong under its brand, "Cre8". The services cover concept creation and artwork design, typesetting, proofreading, translation, printing, binding, logistics arrangement, uploading or making e-submissions of customers' financial reports and compliance documents and media placements. In addition to these core services, it has expanded its offerings to include complementary design services such as website design, branding, and content creation for marketing materials. Moreover, it is now providing technological support to its customers by disseminating and publishing announcements, circulars, financial reports, and industry news feeds through a website of its "Cre8IR" brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

