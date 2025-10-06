Anzeige
WKN: 861655 | ISIN: CA0010921058 | Ticker-Symbol: A3J
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 08:00
8,700 Euro
-1,69 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8009,10010:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 23:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Reports September 2025 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $59.0 billion as at September 30, 2025.


AUM

($ billions)


September 30,
2025
August 31,
2025
% Change
Month-Over-
Month
September 30,
2024
% Change
Year-Over-
Year
Total Mutual Fund$34.5 $32.9 $28.7
Exchange-traded
funds + Separately
managed accounts		$3.6 $3.5 $2.4
Segregated accounts
and Sub-advisory		$7.0 $6.7 $6.6
AGF Private Wealth$9.3 $9.0 $8.3
Subtotal
(before AGF Capital
Partners AUM and
fee-earning assets1)		$54.4 $52.1 $46.0
AGF Capital Partners$2.5 $2.6 $2.8
Total AUM $56.9 $54.7 4.0%$48.8 16.6%
AGF Capital Partners
fee-earning assets1 		$2.1 $2.1 $2.1
Total AUM and fee-
earning assets1		$59.0 $56.8 3.9%$50.9 15.9%
Average Daily
Mutual Fund AUM		$33.9 $32.8 $28.2

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.


Mutual Fund AUM by Category

($ billions)


September 30,
2025
August 31,
2025
September 30,
2024
Domestic Equity Funds$4.7 $4.7 $4.4
U.S. and International Equity
Funds		$22.3 $21.0 $17.3
Domestic Balanced Funds$0.1 $0.1 $0.1
U.S. and International Balanced
Funds		$1.4 $1.3 $1.6
Domestic Fixed Income Funds$2.3 $2.2 $1.8
U.S. and International Fixed
Income Funds		$3.4 $3.3 $3.2
Domestic Money Market$0.3 $0.3 $0.3
Total Mutual Fund AUM$34.5 $32.9 $28.7

AGF Capital Partners AUM and
fee-earning assets

($ billions)


September 30,
2025
August 31,
2025
September 30,
2024
AGF Capital Partners AUM$2.5 $2.6 $2.8
AGF Capital Partners fee-earning
assets		$2.1 $2.1 $2.1
Total AGF Capital Partners AUM
and fee-earning assets		$4.6 $4.7 $4.9

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With $59 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Nick Smerek
VP, Financial Planning & Analysis
416-865-4337, InvestorRelations@agf.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
