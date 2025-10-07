Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A3DMJG | ISIN: CA0977518616 | Ticker-Symbol: BBDC
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 00:24 Uhr
55 Leser
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Completes Redemption for All of its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and Partial Redemption for US$83,711,000 of its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. ("Bombardier") today announced that it has redeemed all remaining outstanding US$166,289,000 aggregate principal amount of its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and US$83,711,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (together with the 2026 Notes, the "Redemption Notes"), in each case effective October 4, 2025 and as set forth in the respective notices of redemption issued September 4, 2025.

Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Redemption Notes for redemption are being made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240 9649		Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855 7167

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
