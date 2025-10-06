B. Riley Financial Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Will Seek Hearing & Continued Listing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) (the "Company") today announced that, on October 1, 2025, the Company received a Staff Determination Letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") based on the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Filing Rule"), as previously notified by the Staff on April 3, 2025, May 21, 2025, and August 20, 2025. The basis for the Staff Determination Letter is that the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (the "Delayed Reports"), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Company filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Form 10-K") on September 19, 2025 and is actively working towards the filing of the Delayed Reports to ensure full compliance with the Listing Rules.

The Staff Determination Letter noted that, after the Staff's review of the materials submitted by the Company on September 4, 2025 and September 19, 2025 (the "Updated Plan of Compliance"), it lacked the discretion within Nasdaq's rules to grant the Company a further exception beyond the September 29, 2025 deadline that was previously granted to regain compliance with the Filing Rule. The Staff Determination Letter has no immediate effect and will not immediately result in the suspension of trading or delisting of the Company's securities.

The Staff Determination Letter notified the Company that it may request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel ("Hearings Panel"), pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series. A request for a hearing regarding one or more delinquent filings will automatically stay the suspension of the Company's securities for a period of at least 15 calendar days from the date of the hearing request. By Nasdaq rule, when a company requests a hearing for one or more late SEC periodic public filings, it must also request an extension of the stay through the hearing date and subsequently during any additional extension period granted by a Hearings Panel following the hearing. Hearings are typically scheduled to occur approximately 30-45 days after the date of the hearing request. The Company intends to timely submit a request for a hearing including continued listing of its securities pending the hearing and the Hearings Panel's decision.

There can be no assurance that the Hearings Panel will grant any of the Company's requests for additional time. In the unlikely event that Nasdaq is not able to rule on the stay of a suspension prior to the expiration of the automatic stay, it has been Nasdaq's practice to take no action until a Hearings Panel is able to make a ruling on the extended stay request. Once the Hearings Panel makes a ruling on the extended stay, the Company intends to make a subsequent announcement.

