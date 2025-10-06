Flagstar Financial, Inc. Announces Receipt Of Required Regulatory Approvals To Merge Holding Company Into Its Bank

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FLG) (the "Company") today announced it has received the required approvals from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the "OCC") to merge the Company and Flagstar Bank, N.A., (the "Bank"), whereby the Company will merge with and into the Bank, with the Bank as the surviving entity (the "Reorganization"). The resulting entity will continue to be known as Flagstar Bank, N.A. and stock of the Company currently listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") will continue to be listed on the NYSE by Flagstar Bank, N.A., under the same ticker symbol currently used by the Company - "FLG".

The Reorganization is also subject to shareholder approval. Assuming receipt at the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, October 15th, the Company expects to consummate the Reorganization in mid- to late-October.

Flagstar Financial, Inc.

Flagstar Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At June 30, 2025, the Company had $92.2 billion of assets, $64.4 billion of loans, deposits of $69.7 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.1 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 360 locations across nine states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in fast-growing markets in Florida and the West Coast.

