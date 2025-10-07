The solar facility is planned for construction in the Jahra Governorate, with the selected developer to be awarded a 30-year power purchase agreement.The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) announced it has shortlisted five bidders for the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy Phase III Zone 2 Solar PV IPP project. The list comprises consortia led by Chinese solar developer Jinko Power; France's EDF, UAE-based Masdar; Saudi Arabian utility ACWA Power; and US-based Swift Current. The project is planned to have a capacity of 500 MW and to be located in the Jahra Governorate, ...

