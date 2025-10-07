Optimum Strategic Communications to Host 17th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

How can companies with promising science secure the capital they need to develop drugs

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Strategic Communications (Optimum), the specialist life sciences communications consultancy, will be hosting its 17th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference on Thursday 9 October 2025 at The Kings Fund, in Cavendish Square, London.

In a year marked by health policy shifts and market turbulence, the life sciences sector has faced relentless disruption and uncertainty. The theme for this year's conference is resilience. Industry leaders and expert commentators will discuss how companies with promising science can secure the capital they need to develop the drugs that pharma companies need to fill their pipelines as they look to negotiate looming patent cliffs.

Returning to this year's event - by popular demand - is Optimum's 'Investor speed dating' morning, which brings together exciting early-stage companies and leading life sciences investors.

Mary Clark, CEO of Optimum Strategic Communications, commented: "Despite the tough market conditions we have witnessed during the past year, many companies are still growing. Over the last year, Optimum has advised on 28 financing rounds, 33 deals, and over 50 clinical milestones.

"It is now more vital than ever that companies sharpen their narratives to ensure their unique stories really stand out and clearly communicate their differentiation. Laying the groundwork now will position companies to be investment-ready when the market does rebound and capital starts to flow back into innovation again.

"During Optimum's conference, panellists will discuss the most effective exit strategies, while the next generation of venture capitalists will talk about how they are reshaping the life sciences landscape, and industry experts will explore how to navigate challenging market conditions and provide insights into what lies ahead as we look forward to 2026."

For this year's conference, Optimum has selected Brain Tumour Research as its featured charity. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Yet just 1% of the UK's national spend on cancer research is allocated to this devastating disease - a proportion that has remained essentially the same since the start of the century. Attendees will hear how this charity is working to increase UK investment into brain tumour research, with the ultimate goal of finding cures for all types of brain tumours.

