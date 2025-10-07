Resolution Therapeutics to present EMERALD study design at the British Association for the Study of the Liver (BASL) annual meeting 2025

- EMERALD Chief Investigator Prof. Jonathan Fallowfield will present the poster on study design

- EMERALD is a multicentre Phase I/II study evaluating Resolution's Regenerative Macrophage Therapy RTX001 in patients with end-stage liver disease taking place in the UK and Spain

- First patient dosed successfully, and safety cleared at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON,/PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Therapeutics Ltd ("Resolution" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announces the presentation of the study design for its EMERALD Phase I/II clinical trial at the British Association for the Study of the Liver (BASL) annual meeting 2025. The conference is taking place in Belfast, Northern Ireland, between 7-10 October 2025.

Professor Jonathan Fallowfield, Chair of Translational Liver Research and Principal Investigator at the University of Edinburgh, Honorary Consultant Hepatologist at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, will present a poster detailing the study design for the Phase I/II EMERALD study of RTX001, a novel autologous engineered macrophage cell therapy. The study is a multicentre, single-arm, first-in-human, open-label study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RTX001 in patients who have had hepatic decompensation. Prof. Fallowfield is the Chief Investigator of the EMERALD study and a member of Resolution's Scientific Advisory Board.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: An Open-label Phase 1/2 Multicentre Study to Evaluation the Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of RTX001 Autologous Macrophages in Participants with Liver Cirrhosis who have Hepatic Decompensation (EMERALD)>

Paper Reference: P68

Presenting Author: Professor Jonathan Fallowfield, University of Edinburgh

Date/Time: 8 October 2025, 6:00pm - 8:00pm BST

The study is fully open to recruitment following the recent announcement of the first patient dosed at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The study is being conducted at leading hepatology centres across the UK and Spain and will enrol up to 25 patients.

Dr Clifford Brass, Chief Medical Officer at Resolution Therapeutics, said "EMERALD is the first study where engineered Regenerative Macrophage Therapy is being evaluated in humans with advanced liver fibrosis. We are delighted to share the study design and fully open enrolment in this study for these patients, who have a high risk of mortality and severely limited therapeutic options."

Dr Faisal Sheikh, medical director at Resolution Therapeutics, is also attending the conference. Please reach out to set up a meeting to learn more about EMERALD.

Additional information on the Phase I/II EMERALD study can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06823713 and on the British Liver Trust website.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering regenerative macrophage therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) and lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes's lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

About RTX001

RTX001 is an engineered autologous regenerative macrophage therapy with enhanced anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects. The product candidate is engineered with IL-10-MMP9 mRNA to enhance the natural regenerative properties of macrophages for superior efficacy and durability. RTX001 is being tested in the Phase I/II study called 'EMERALD', an open-label first-in-human study in end-stage liver disease measuring clinical events as the primary efficacy endpoint. The EMERALD Phase I/II study is now recruiting.

About BASL

The British Association for the Study of the Liver (BASL) is the UK's national hepatology association, dedicated to advancing liver knowledge for optimal patient care. Members include clinicians, researchers, and allied health professionals. As a not-for-profit organization funded by membership fees, donations, and events, BASL reinvests income into educational activities and member support. The association fosters an inclusive environment for all members, regardless of background, and ensures its leadership represents this diversity.

BASL's aims are to: Disseminate research findings and clinical expertise; Promote collaborative liver research; Raise public awareness of liver disease; and Advise policymakers on advancing patient care provision.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resolution-therapeutics-to-present-emerald-study-design-at-the-british-association-for-the-study-of-the-liver-basl-annual-meeting-2025-302576048.html