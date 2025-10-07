Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C45N | ISIN: FR0014005HJ9 | Ticker-Symbol: 7U7
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 09:43
12,210 Euro
-0,33 % -0,040
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OVH GROUPE SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OVH GROUPE SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,13012,16010:18
12,12012,18010:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OVHCLOUD
OVH GROUPE SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OVH GROUPE SAS12,210-0,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.