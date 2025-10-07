Partnership Advances In-Country Data Residency, Control, and Processing Aligned with French and European Union Regulatory Frameworks

Bitdefender, a European-based company and a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a strategic partnership with OVHcloud, Europe's leading cloud provider, to host its advanced cybersecurity platform on OVHcloud services in France. The partnership delivers sovereign cybersecurity ensuring customer and configuration data, security events, telemetry is never accessible, transferred, or processed outside the European Union (EU).

The integration enables organizations to incorporate advanced cybersecurity capabilities to protect their operations and comply with rigorous French and EU regulations, while maintaining full control over data access and use.

At the core of the initiative is Bitdefender GravityZone, a comprehensive unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform, hosted on the OVHcloud SecNumCloud service. GravityZone provides advanced endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security, delivering end-to-end coverage across the entire attack chain. while offering deep context for detections that seamlessly extend to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

OVHcloud SecNumCloud solutions, powered by data centers located across France (Roubaix, Gravelines, and Strasbourg), are designed to meet the highest standards for storing sensitive and critical information. They are qualified by the French Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) under its SecNumCloud framework-meeting over 360 technical, organizational, and legal requirements-to ensure robust security and full immunity from extraterritorial laws. They are suited for hosting sensitive data such as state records, patents, intellectual property, and critical datasets for artificial intelligence.

"We provide a secure and sovereign infrastructure that meets the highest French cybersecurity standards, and enables Bitdefender to deliver its proven cybersecurity suite, the same one that protects OVHcloud as a customer," said Julien Levrard, CISO, at OVHcloud. "We are proud to collaborate with Bitdefender to bring sovereign, European security to organizations across the region. Together, we help businesses innovate and operate securely with confidence through the combined technologies and expertise of two trusted European leaders."

This focus on security and transparency comes at a time when compliance challenges are mounting. A recent Bitdefender survey found that 35% of IT and security professionals in France reported being pressured to stay silent on breaches, even when they believed the incidents should have been disclosed. The finding highlights how growing regulatory requirements and compliance pressures across the EU are shaping how organizations handle cybersecurity incidents.

Against this backdrop, the partnership supports public and private organizations of all sizes across the EU that must meet strict data residency or sovereignty requirements. It is particularly relevant for sectors such as financial services, healthcare, education, critical infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing. In addition, it also enhances Bitdefender's channel ecosystem, enabling partners and managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver EU-hosted GravityZone on OVHcloud SecNumCloud to customers with data residency requirements and manage those environments on their behalf.

"Businesses across Europe need security solutions that deliver advanced threat prevention, protection, detection, and response without sacrificing data sovereignty," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Partnering with OVHcloud delivers this, giving regulated industries the confidence to adopt leading-edge cybersecurity while maintaining full control over how their data is stored, processed, and secured. With GravityZone on OVHcloud SecNumCloud infrastructure, customers know their data remains within the EU. They also gain an easier path to compliance for GDPR, NIS2, DORA, and other regulations."

