Cognizant Technology Solutions: SmartestEnergy Engages Cognizant to Strengthen Its Cyber Security and Help Safeguard Its Business

Strategic collaboration aims to deliver Managed Extended Detection & Response and 24/7 Managed Security Operations Centre capabilities to enhance resilience and enable advanced threat management

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced a new collaboration with SmartestEnergy, the energy company helping Britain's businesses navigate the energy transition, aimed at bolstering SmartestEnergy's security posture and facilitating the continuous protection of its IT landscape.

As SmartestEnergy scales its operations internationally and supports businesses in their transition to net zero, the company is investing in advanced cybersecurity to safeguard its customers' data, meet growing compliance demands, and counter increasingly sophisticated threats.

Cognizant has been selected to deliver an end-to-end Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) service, covering technology, people, and processes. Through continuous monitoring and threat prevention, Cognizant aims to help SmartestEnergy minimize disruptions, protect sensitive data, and strengthen trust with clients and partners.

The engagement looks to deploy a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) as-a-service capability. The solution aims to enable proactive threat hunting, real-time incident detection, and rapid response management-helping SmartestEnergy both enhance existing security measures and reinforce resilience against potential attacks.

Furthermore, Cognizant plans to work with SmartestEnergy on a roadmap that outlines a strategy for bolstering key security areas, integrating cutting-edge and AI-enhanced security technologies, and supporting SmartestEnergy in meeting its regulatory compliance objectives.

"As SmartestEnergy continues to grow and expand globally, we need a cybersecurity partner who understands our operational intricacies well and helps us stay ahead of evolving threats," said Ryan Bateman, Head of Information Security at SmartestEnergy. "With Cognizant's support, we look to deliver high levels of assurance to our ecosystem and ensure business continuity, so our customers and partners can focus their time and effort on meeting their net zero objectives."

"Cognizant is proud to build on our relationship with SmartestEnergy as part of this collaboration, aimed at providing them with the threat intelligence needed to help protect their IT environment," said Rohit Gupta, UK&I Managing Director at Cognizant. "Our significant investments in our cybersecurity capabilities and ecosystem of experts means we're well-positioned to help safeguard SmartestEnergy's growth."

About SmartestEnergy

SmartestEnergy is a people-powered energy company, empowering customers, generators, and partners to get to net zero. We know the journey to 100% renewable energy is complex, because everyone is at different stages with unique needs. That's why our model is flexible, and our innovative retail and trading solutions are realistic. As a growing community, we can make the system fairer and more powerful. We can better show the realities and rewards of switching from fossil fuels to clean energy. Connect generators to customer demand. Accelerate the market. Create jobs. And champion greener, smarter energy for generations. SmartestEnergy, empowering a greener generation.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life.

See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

