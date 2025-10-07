Anzeige
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025 10:12 Uhr
Inside Paul Smith's Clienteling Transformation with Proximity

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximity, the all-in-one clienteling platform, has launched an exclusive case study video highlighting its four-year partnership with iconic British retailer Paul Smith. The film reveals how Paul Smith has modernised its approach to clienteling, delivering more personalised customer experiences and achieving over 100% year-on-year growth in attributed sales.

Proximity Logo

In the video, Paul Smith's retail leaders share how working with Proximity has taken them from cumbersome, manual clienteling processes to a streamlined, data-driven approach that delivers real results.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without Proximity," says Camellia Spaczynska, Head of Retail Operations.

Before partnering with Proximity, the Paul Smith team relied on spreadsheets and manual outreach with little visibility on customer behaviour. Today, Proximity powers a centralised platform that gives store teams the tools to:

  • Book appointments and run events seamlessly - integrated directly into the Paul Smith website with a fully branded customer journey.
  • Gain 360° customer visibility - including spend history, last contact, and engagement levels.
  • Scale personalised outreach - identifying lapsing customers, tailoring product recommendations, and driving measurable sales impact.

With Proximity's technology, Paul Smith has been able to bridge the gap between online and in-store, giving customers a personalised, seamless experience that feels effortless and authentic.

The case study also highlights the close cultural alignment between the two brands:

"The Proximity team brings humility, transparency, and honesty - everything you need to move forward in retail today."

The video marks the latest in a series of success stories from Proximity, whose global clients include MaxMara, Graff, Helzberg Diamonds, Samsonite, Farrow & Ball and more.

Watch the Paul Smith case study video here:
https://www.proximityinsight.com/resources/case-studies/paul-smith-video-case-study/

About Proximity

Proximity is the ultimate clienteling platform for smart retailers. Combining clienteling, appointment booking, transactions, and events into a single, easy-to-use solution, Proximity helps global brands connect data, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences anywhere, anytime.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786846/Proximity_Logo.jpg

