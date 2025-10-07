Ember says Chile has curtailed 11,900 GWh of renewable generation since 2022 due to grid congestion, costing operators $562 million.From pv magazine LatAm A new report by Ember shows that solar and wind curtailment in Chile has risen sharply, causing significant financial losses for power producers. Since 2022, the country has failed to integrate about 11,900 GWh of renewable generation into the grid, resulting in estimated losses of $562 million. In 2024 alone, curtailed solar and wind generation accounted for 6.6% of Chile's total electricity output, or about 5,642 GWh - equivalent to 19% of ...

