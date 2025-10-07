This fall, EZVIZ, the globally trusted name in smart home security, is marking the season with a special opportunity to upgrade your home protection. As the seasons change and families spend more time indoors, now is the perfect moment to invest in smart security that's advanced, reliable, and effortless, helping you feel safe and connected all year round.

For a limited time, the EZVIZ Fall Deals on Amazon UK bring exclusive savings on best-selling video doorbells, smart cameras, and all-in-one security kits. Whether you're securing a city apartment or a spacious family home, these seasonal offers make it easier than ever to take meaningful steps toward peace of mind. Here are some of the top highlights:

EP3X Pro Dual Lens Battery Video Doorbell with Chime - now?79.99, was?99.99

The EP3x Pro kit with CH1 chime keeps your front door fully covered, knowing everything that happens outside. Its 2K main camera and extra bottom camera provide a wider view, so you can easily keep an eye on visitors and packages. The included chime and instant alerts notify you the moment someone approaches, while built-in 32GB eMMC storage keeps your recordings safe, no extra memory needed. With the solar panel powering it continuously, this smart doorbell offers hassle-free, reliable security for your home.

HP3 Pro Battery-Powered Video Doorbell - now?39.99, was?84.99

Keep an eye on your doorstep with the HP3 Pro's 2K clarity and instant motion alerts. See, hear, and talk to visitors anytime from your phone. Its large battery, boosted by a solar panel, means minimal recharging and no complicated wiring. Easy to mount on any flat wall, it's perfect for homes, bungalows, or apartments, delivering reliable security all year long. Now available at over 50% off, the HP3 Pro makes smart home protection more affordable than ever.

CB3 2-Pack AOV Standalone Smart Home Battery Cameras - now?69.99, was?109.99

The CB3 keeps your home safe around the clock with continuous live video, thanks to its Always-On Video Mode. Equipped with AI-powered smart detection and fast, reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, it sends instant alerts for anything that matters, day or night, rain or shine. Built for real-life outdoor protection, the CB3 makes it easy to keep an eye on your home, hassle-free.

