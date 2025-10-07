Costa Rica's state utility has approved an average 111% rate increase for new distributed generators under revised eight-year contracts.From pv magazine LatAm The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) has approved a new remuneration scheme for distributed generation, increasing the price it pays for surplus electricity by an average of 111%. The measure applies only to new contracts signed under the updated framework. Official data show 1,443 grid-connected customers in Costa Rica with a combined capacity of 34 MW. The new tariff structure sets differentiated rates by region, energy source, ...

