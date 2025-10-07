Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
The Hashgraph Group (THG): The Hashgraph Group and Fraunhofer FIT Announce Successful Completion of Web3DORS Project

Driving innovation in organizational resource and service management through Web3 technologies

SANKT AUGUSTIN, Germany, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG), in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Information Technology FIT, today announced the successful completion of the WEB3 Driven Organizational Resource and Service Management project, developed within the THA Hashgraph Innovation Program.

The Hashgraph Group and Fraunhofer FIT Announce Successful Completion of Web3DORS Project

The project explored how Web3 technologies can transform the internal operations of large research institutions, with Fraunhofer FIT leading the design, prototyping, and evaluation of the Web3DORS solution as an innovator in applying Web3 to organizational processes. Built on the Hedera network and integrated with IDTrust, the Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) solution developed by The Hashgraph Group, Web3DORS has shown that decentralized solutions can be seamlessly embedded into established organizational processes. This boosts flexibility, transparency, and automation without requiring structural change.

Key innovations delivered by Fraunhofer FIT include:

  • Organizational digital identities for employees, assets, and services
  • Tamper-proof identity and skills credentials for role and rights management
  • Automation and transparency of organizational processes
  • Flexible, rule-based reward systems using programmable money
  • Notarization of knowledge and information
  • Tokenization of assets and services for new models of collaboration

Beyond these innovations, the project demonstrated that Web3 can be fully integrated without disrupting existing workflows. It reduces reliance on analog processes while creating a foundation for inter-organizational collaboration across organizational boundaries, adding long-term value for both employees and business products.

The reward system developed under Web3DORS also serves as a proof-of-concept for programmable money, a topic under discussion in the context of tokenized bank deposits, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). By restricting funds to specific purposes within organizational rewards, Fraunhofer FIT shows how this emerging concept can move from abstract debate to practical, real-world use.

"This project proves that Web3 can be integrated into everyday organizational processes, delivering clear value in onboarding, credentials, and rewards. It shows that Web3 is not just about crypto but a catalyst for trust, transparency, and innovation," said Prof. Wolfgang Prinz, PhD, Vice Chair of Fraunhofer FIT.

"Fraunhofer FIT's Web3DORS project shows how decentralized technologies can transform organizational systems, from digital identity to programmable incentives. At The Hashgraph Group, we see this as a blueprint for enterprises and research institutions to achieve greater efficiency, transparency, and trust. By leveraging Hedera and our Identity Wallet, Fraunhofer FIT is setting a benchmark for how Web3 can power the next generation of organizational infrastructure," said Stefan Deiss, CEO & Co-Founder of The Hashgraph Group.

The project has also been academically validated in the research paper Certified Achievements and Programmable Incentives for Organizational Rewards, co-authored by researchers from Fraunhofer FIT and THG, and presented at the IEEE DAPPS 2025 Conference in Arizona, USA.

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 technology company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem, specialised in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions aimed at enabling enterprises and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy. Operating globally with an experienced team of qualified and certified practitioners and engineers, THG is focused on building business without barriers through continuous technological innovation, unlocking new business and growth opportunities for its enterprise clients globally. For more information about The Hashgraph Group, visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

For Media Enquiries:

The Hashgraph Group (THG)
Wachsman
thehashgraphassociation@wachsman.com

Fraunhofer FIT
Prof. Wolfgang Prinz, PhD
wolfgang.prinz@fit.fraunhofer.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789701/THG_Fraunhofer_FIT.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-hashgraph-group-and-fraunhofer-fit-announce-successful-completion-of-web3dors-project-302576827.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
