07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025
Zeffy Expands to the UK, Delivering the First All-in-One, Zero-Fee Fundraising Platform for Nonprofits and Charities

As charities face rising costs, shrinking donor bases, and greater demand, Zeffy offers one platform to manage donations, events, and donor relationships-without losing a portion of funds to fees.

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeffy, a zero-fee, all-in-one fundraising and donor management platform for nonprofits, today announced its official launch in the United Kingdom. Following explosive growth in North America-where it supports more than 50,000 organizations and has powered over £1 billion in donations-Zeffy's entry into the UK marks the next chapter in making zero-fee fundraising the global standard.

Zeffy logo.

UK Nonprofits Face Mounting Challenges

Charities across the UK are navigating a "perfect storm" of rising costs, reduced funding, and record demand for services. Donor numbers are falling-only 50% of adults gave in 2024, down from 58% in 2019-yet overall giving still reached £15.4 billion.

At the same time, hundreds of millions are being lost to fees. UK charities forfeit an estimated £500 million each year in platform and processing costs, plus another £7.5 million in Gift Aid commissions-concerns raised by MPs in Parliament. The Fundraising Regulator has also warned that platforms must be transparent about these charges, which ultimately reduce the money reaching frontline services.

Digital adoption is also accelerating: over half of UK charities are investing in new technology, with two-thirds recognizing its value for fundraising and efficiency. The demand for tools that cut costs while driving impact has never been greater.

"Nonprofits in the UK are under enormous pressure. Costs are rising, and the need for their services has never been higher," said François de Kerret, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeffy. "At the same time, hundreds of millions are lost to fees each year. Too many fundraising platforms are still taking a cut of every donation, whether through transaction charges or Gift Aid commissions. Zeffy changes that. We make sure every pound raised goes directly to the cause, while giving organizations simple tools to save time and manage everything in one place."

Early adopters in the UK are already seeing that impact firsthand.

"Zeffy has made fundraising refreshingly simple and genuinely empowering for our small CIC," said Kate Hamilton, Founder and Managing Director of New Leaf Together, a Winchester nonprofit supporting young people with autism and severe learning difficulties. "We've kept every pound donated, set up campaigns in minutes, and our supporters love knowing their full gift goes directly to young people with additional needs. It's a huge relief to fundraise without worrying about fees or admin stress."

Zeffy Delivers a Zero-Fee, All-in-One Alternative

Unlike other providers that cover only one part of fundraising or charge hidden transaction and processing fees, Zeffy unifies all the tools charities rely on. Nonprofits can manage donations, sell event tickets, run raffles and auctions, build memberships, and track donors with a CRM-all without ever losing a percentage of the funds they raise.

By removing fees and streamlining operations, Zeffy ensures charities save money, reduce administrative burden, and keep every donation working toward their mission.

Looking Ahead

With today's launch, Zeffy is set to return millions back into the hands of UK charities each year-funds that can be reinvested directly into vital services. By bringing its proven model to the UK, Zeffy continues its mission to make world-class fundraising technology accessible to every nonprofit, regardless of size or budget.

To learn more about Zeffy or sign up for a live demo, visit www.zeffy.com.

About Zeffy

Zeffy is the only zero-fee, all-in-one fundraising platform for nonprofits. Trusted by more than 50,000 organizations, Zeffy covers all transaction and credit card processing fees so charities can access best-in-class fundraising technology at no cost and focus on their mission. Funded through voluntary donor contributions, Zeffy offers donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, eCommerce, and a fully integrated CRM with newsletters and donor management tools. Since 2017, Zeffy has powered over £1 billion in donations and saved nonprofits more than £50 million in fees. As a Certified B Corporation, Zeffy is committed to social and environmental impact and making zero-fee fundraising sustainable long-term.

Media Contact:
Next PR
E: zeffy@nextpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678662/primary_zeffy_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeffy-expands-to-the-uk-delivering-the-first-all-in-one-zero-fee-fundraising-platform-for-nonprofits-and-charities-302576487.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
