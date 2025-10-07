A French-Moroccan research group has developed a two-stage hierarchical techno-economic model to optimize AC multi-bus microgrids in remote areas. This microgrid configuration is more complex than that of standalone systems but offers several advantages in terms of cost efficiency and energy reliability.A group of researchers led by Hassan 2 University in Morocco has proposed a new methodology to develop and build the so-called multi-bus microgrids, which have a more complex structure compared to conventional standalone microgrids. "Solar and storage offer several advantages in the multi-microgrid ...

