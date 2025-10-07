Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 11:48 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yondr Group appoints industry expert John Madden to lead hyperscale delivery strategy

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yondr Group, a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers, today announced the appointment of John Madden as its new Chief Data Center Officer with responsibility for global data center delivery.

John Madden, Yondr's new Chief Data Center Officer

Madden brings more than two decades of infrastructure and data center experience to his new role at Yondr. Most recently, he has spent 11 years at Microsoft in EMEA, culminating in his role as Senior Director, EMEA Construction Portfolio, where he shaped hyperscale delivery and execution, led capital projects, and managed infrastructure delivery teams.

Prior to Microsoft, Madden spent almost nine years with PM Group, working on mission-critical facilities, latterly in design, construction and commissioning roles in their data center delivery teams. Collectively, Madden has led teams to deliver ground-up mission-critical infrastructure across EMEA, overseeing the build-out of close to 700MW of data center capacity.

Speaking about his new role, Madden commented: "I'm excited to join Yondr at such a transformative time for the company. Throughout my career, I've focused on building teams rooted in trust, accountability, and shared purpose and this new role allows me to apply my experience in a dynamic, high-growth environment."

"My commitment to safety, operational excellence, and continuous improvement has consistently enabled my teams to deliver complex data center infrastructure safely, to the highest standards, on schedule and within budget. I look forward to building on this foundation and driving innovation, growth, and engineering excellence as we expand Yondr's footprint."

Yondr CEO, Aaron Wangenheim, said: "We're delighted to welcome John to the Yondr leadership team. His extensive track record delivering hyperscale data center projects makes him the ideal candidate to lead our design and construction function.

"As Yondr accelerates its expansion to meet surging demand for scalable, sustainable data center infrastructure, John's leadership will be central to delivering world class facilities with a focus on innovation and resilience."

This appointment follows a period of significant momentum for Yondr. The company announced plans for a 163-acre site in Lancaster, Texas, which will house a 550MW data center campus, further underscoring Yondr's role in shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

As demand for critical IT infrastructure continues to rise, Madden will play a pivotal role in ensuring Yondr upholds its standards of operational excellence, delivery efficiency, and responsible growth.

Yondr Group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790377/Yondr_Group_John_Madden_new_Chief_Data_Center_Officer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514391/Yondr_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yondr-group-appoints-industry-expert-john-madden-to-lead-hyperscale-delivery-strategy-302576861.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.