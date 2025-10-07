Yondr Group appoints industry expert John Madden to lead hyperscale delivery strategy

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yondr Group, a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers, today announced the appointment of John Madden as its new Chief Data Center Officer with responsibility for global data center delivery.

Madden brings more than two decades of infrastructure and data center experience to his new role at Yondr. Most recently, he has spent 11 years at Microsoft in EMEA, culminating in his role as Senior Director, EMEA Construction Portfolio, where he shaped hyperscale delivery and execution, led capital projects, and managed infrastructure delivery teams.

Prior to Microsoft, Madden spent almost nine years with PM Group, working on mission-critical facilities, latterly in design, construction and commissioning roles in their data center delivery teams. Collectively, Madden has led teams to deliver ground-up mission-critical infrastructure across EMEA, overseeing the build-out of close to 700MW of data center capacity.

Speaking about his new role, Madden commented: "I'm excited to join Yondr at such a transformative time for the company. Throughout my career, I've focused on building teams rooted in trust, accountability, and shared purpose and this new role allows me to apply my experience in a dynamic, high-growth environment."

"My commitment to safety, operational excellence, and continuous improvement has consistently enabled my teams to deliver complex data center infrastructure safely, to the highest standards, on schedule and within budget. I look forward to building on this foundation and driving innovation, growth, and engineering excellence as we expand Yondr's footprint."

Yondr CEO, Aaron Wangenheim, said: "We're delighted to welcome John to the Yondr leadership team. His extensive track record delivering hyperscale data center projects makes him the ideal candidate to lead our design and construction function.

"As Yondr accelerates its expansion to meet surging demand for scalable, sustainable data center infrastructure, John's leadership will be central to delivering world class facilities with a focus on innovation and resilience."

This appointment follows a period of significant momentum for Yondr. The company announced plans for a 163-acre site in Lancaster, Texas, which will house a 550MW data center campus, further underscoring Yondr's role in shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

As demand for critical IT infrastructure continues to rise, Madden will play a pivotal role in ensuring Yondr upholds its standards of operational excellence, delivery efficiency, and responsible growth.

