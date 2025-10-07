Resolution Investors Launches Flagship Core Global Equity Strategy, Investing in Quality Public Companies Poised to Benefit From the Climate Transition

Upends Traditional Public Equities Approaches to Climate Investment, Aligning Core, Quality and Climate; Veteran Management Team with More than 100 Years Experience

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Resolution Investors LLP ("Resolution"), an investment firm focused on capturing the opportunities created by the climate transition through disciplined quality investing, today announced the launch of its flagship Core Global Equitystrategy. Resolution intends to establish a new paradigm for climate-focused public equities investing, grounded in the conviction that decarbonisation will reshape industries and markets, creating significant potential to capture structural alpha.

The Core Global Equity strategy combines high-conviction, quality stock selection with stringent climate criteria to identify superior risk-adjusted returns. The strategy aims to run a concentrated portfolio of 30 listed companies spanning most sectors and will be benchmarked against the MSCI World Index. The strategy launched in a UCITS SFDR Article 9 format with daily liquidity, with a U.S. onshore vehicle to follow.

Resolution's founding Partners are seasoned investors with longstanding experience as successful portfolio managers and analysts in public equities strategies at leading global institutions. The team includes Portfolio Manager David Lowish; co-PMs and analysts Andrew Mobbs, Akhil Monappa and Guy Joseph; Chief Operating Officer Phillip Harris; and Director of Climate Research Rob Brown. They have extensive experience working together previously, including four former partners from Generation Investment Management and two co-founders of Atlas Impact Partners.

"We are core equity managers who recognise that the climate transition will be one of the defining drivers of the global economy going forward," said Portfolio Manager David Lowish. "Resolution was founded on the conviction that public markets offer a sizeable and largely untapped alpha opportunity.Our investment approach combines disciplined fundamental analysis with a strict assessment of companies' actions to actively position for a low-carbon future. High quality businesses leading this transition, as well as those providing solutions to accelerate a net zero economy, present exciting opportunities for superior risk-adjusted returns."

"Institutional investors seeking climate-aligned strategies have faced a choice between two imperfect options. First, strategies targeting large cap transition leaders, but often lacking rigorous sustainability analysis. Second, strategies focused on small-cap, dark-green solutions providers, but often with limited attention to company quality or portfolio diversification, leading to volatile performance," said Andrew Mobbs. "Resolution is designed to bridge that gap, uniting quality and climate alignment to deliver durable alpha."

"By applying a quality lens and a strict risk discipline to the investable universe, we aim to generate returns across industries," said Akhil Monappa, who brings deep experience as a technology investor. "We only invest in companies that are strong businesses today and are preparing for the low-carbon economy future. With accelerating tech-enabled innovation and more companies adopting climate-forward solutions at scale, we see a rich opportunity set in public markets."

"Resolution invests with a clearly defined mission. Climate is a mandatory attribute to be eligible for investment: we will only invest in companies whose dedication to carbon reduction is verifiable and substantial, or whose products and services measurably and directly solve the world's pressing climate challenges," adds Rob Brown. "We reinforce this through active dialogue and targeted engagement with management teams."

Resolution has entered a strategic partnership with Harrington Cooper, who are also a minority equity partner in the business. Founded in 2006, Harrington Cooper is a boutique oriented, cross-border asset-raising firm which operates an Irish management company and UCITS fund platform.

Resolution Investors Founding Team

David Lowish, Portfolio Manager. David has over 25 years of experience in company analysis and portfolio management which has developed his passion for impact investing. David co-founded Atlas Impact Partners and was a Partner at Generation Investment Management, where he served as Co-Head of the Industrials Team for the Global Equity strategy and as Co-Portfolio Manager of the Climate Solutions Fund. David also serves on the Foundation Council for Cambridge University Boat Club.

Andrew Mobbs, Co-Portfolio Manager. Andrew has an extensive background in quality sustainable equity investing, with a passion for climate issues originating from his childhood, and his mother's influence as a climatologist. Andrew is a former Partner and head of the Consumer Team at Generation Investment Management and equity analyst at Redburn Partners. He is currently a trustee for Eastside Young Leaders Academy.

Akhil Monappa, Co-Portfolio Manager. Akhil has developed a deep understanding of technology and sustainable investing throughout his career. Starting as an operating executive at C-Bridge Internet Solutions, he moved onto early stage investing in technology companies with Atlas Ventures before more recently covering global technology companies as a Partner and analyst at Generation Investment Management. He currently serves on the board of Zydus Lifesciences.

Guy Joseph, Senior Analyst. Guyfocuses on portfolio risk and company coverage, including the Financial and Healthcare sectors. Guy has a long history of buy-side experience, most recently as a Portfolio Manager of a long/short equity fund at Lighthouse Partners. He has previously worked as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Nomura Principal Strategies and Junior Portfolio Manager at Millennium Capital Management, where he honed his risk management and analytical skills.

Robert Brown, Director of Climate Research. Rob is a deeply experienced investor and widely recognized impact and sustainability thought leader who co-founded Atlas Impact Partners. Previously he was Head of Research at JUST Capital, Senior Portfolio Manager for AllianceBernstein Equity Strategies and Head of Equity Research for Nomura Securities International. Earlier in his career, he worked at Morgan Stanley, ultimately leading the award-winning Global Macro Research team. Rob served as a Senior Fellow with the Sorenson Research Institute.

Phillip Harris,Chief Operating Officer. Phillip started his career at Goldman Sachs Asset Management where he held a variety of operational roles. He went on to spend 18 years at Generation Investment Management, where he was a Partner, and helped build out the firm's operating platform across both public and private investment strategies.

About Resolution Investors

Resolution Investors is an investment firm dedicated to capturing opportunities in the climate transition through disciplined quality investing. Its flagship Core Global Equity strategy pairs high-conviction, quality stock selection with stringent climate criteria to target superior risk-adjusted returns. The firm's leadership team comprises veteran portfolio managers and analysts with deep public equity experience and proven expertise in climate-focused investing.

Resolution Investors LLP (FRN: 1029032) is headquartered in London. It is an appointed representative of Thornbridge Investment Management LLP (FRN: 713859), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit us at www.resolutioninvestors.com.

SOURCE: Resolution Investors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/resolution-investors-launches-flagship-core-global-equity-strategy-i-1081487