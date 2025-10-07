Compassion Center: Las Vegas, Are You Ready for the Hoedown of the Year?

Compassion Center Hosts its Coalition for Patient Rights' First-Ever Charity Hoedown - $1 Admission for a Full Day of Fun at the Paradise Recreation Center

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Get ready to dust off your cowboy boots and grab the whole family for an unforgettable day of fun at the Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights Inaugural Charity Hoedown, happening Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Paradise Recreation Center.

The Hoedown is a celebration for every generation. For just $1 admission, guests can enjoy a day loaded with good old country fun, including:

An array of games, including potato sack races, ax throwing, and a bounce house for the kids.

Music and entertainment that will keep the energy high from morning to evening.

Kids' crafts for all ages to make the day unforgettable.

Sponsors, Businesses and Community-Based Organizations.

Delicious food and beverages (including adult options), with every bite and sip supporting the Compassion Center. the Coalition for Patient Rights and the vital health and wellness programs that have been implemented to serve the Las Vegas Community.

Every ticket purchased directly supports the Compassion Center's mission of advancing health and wellness across the community. By turning out for a day of fun, families are also helping to fund essential programs that uplift local lives.

"This Hoedown is more than a fundraiser - it's a reminder of what makes Las Vegas so special ," said Sarah Schwefel, Executive Director of Fundraising and Advocacy. " It's about neighbors coming together, families sharing joy, and the community uniting to make a real difference. For just one dollar, people can experience an unforgettable day and know that they are helping to build a healthier, stronger Las Vegas."

Whether you come for the two-stepping music, the games, the delicious BBQ, or simply the chance to spend a day outdoors with friends and family, the Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights' Charity Hoedown is the must-attend event of the season. Affordable, exciting, and meaningful, this first-ever Hoedown is set to leave the city talking long after the last song plays.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: Paradise Recreation Center - 4775 McLeod Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Admission: $1 per person (food and drinks sold separately - games, crafts, and entertainment is included with admission)

Reserve your tickets now before they're gone:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/compassion-center-coalition-for-patient-rights-innaugural-hoedown

Sponsor and Booth Opportunities Still Available

Want to showcase your business, brand or nonprofit organization in front of local families? Booth spots are filling quickly, but space is still available. Don't miss your chance to be part of this high-energy community event while supporting a great cause.

About the Compassion Center

The Compassion Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing and promoting integrative health and wellness in the local community. Through education, outreach, and support programs, the Compassion Center ensures every individual they touch has access to the tools and resources they need to live healthier, more empowered lives.

To learn more about Compassion Center, please visit: https://compassion-center.org

About the Coalition for Patient Rights

Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) is a nonpartisan, patient-led advocacy network dedicated to ensuring that healthcare policy and practice remain centered on patient safety, access, and dignity. CPR advances reforms that remove barriers to care, protect civil liberties, and align regulation with real-world science-so patients, providers, and communities can thrive.

CPR's Five Pillars

Bring About Regulatory Change - Campaign for state and federal reforms that expand access to high-quality healthcare. Highlight the Inadequacies and Failures of the Current System - Call out restricted treatment choice and other systemic gaps that harm patients. Educate People About the Treatments They Are Given - Increase transparency about what's in medicines and how components may affect the body. Improve the Environment - Advocate for clean water and air as foundations of public health. Safeguard the Use of New Technologies - Ensure healthcare technology and data are used safely, accountably, and for patient benefit.

To learn more about Coalition for Patient Rights, please visit: https://coalitionforpatientrights.org

Important Contacts:

Contact: Sarah Schwefel - Executive Director of Fundraising and Advocacy

Email: sarah.schwefel@compassion-center.org

Phone: 702-350-1874

Website: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/compassion-center-coalition-for-patient-rights-innaugural-hoedown

