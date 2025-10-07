Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc.: LIRG Appoints Kurt Dinkelacker as Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / LIRG today announced the appointment of Kurt Dinkelacker as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned finance executive with more than two decades of leadership experience, Dinkelacker will oversee all financial strategy, reporting, and capital management for LIRG as the firm accelerates its growth across specialty (re)insurance, programs, and advisory.

Dinkelacker has built a reputation for guiding organizations through complex transformations, turnarounds, and high-growth initiatives. He brings deep expertise in profitability optimization, strategic M&A execution, and the design of scalable financial infrastructure.

Prior to joining LIRG, Dinkelacker served as EVP and CFO of Aptuit LLC, where he led the company from insolvency to a $300 million valuation through disciplined cost management, successful divestitures, and a landmark strategic transaction. Previously, as CFO of Retrievex Inc., he directed 20 acquisitions and secured a $50 million credit facility that fueled rapid national expansion. In 2018, he founded Dinkelacker Consulting LLC, providing virtual CFO support to start-ups and emerging companies in biotech and consumer products, including Vitamin Energy, Endosome Therapeutics, and VasoCardea.

"Kurt is a transformative financial leader with a proven ability to create value under pressure," said Mark Groenheide, Founder, CEO & President of LIRG. "He has taken companies from insolvency to successful exits, scaled acquisitive platforms, and built the kind of financial discipline that underpins sustainable growth. At LIRG, where we are engineering innovative approaches to risk transfer, having a CFO who can align capital, operations, and strategy is essential. Kurt will play a critical role in supporting our next phase of expansion."

Dinkelacker's expertise spans financial strategy, reporting, treasury management, and capital structuring. His ability to resolve legacy challenges and deliver sustainable results across both private equity-backed and entrepreneurial environments makes him a key addition to LIRG's leadership team.

"I am excited to join LIRG at such a pivotal moment," said Dinkelacker. "The firm is redefining the future of insurance and reinsurance with creativity, discipline, and speed. My focus will be ensuring that our financial strategy scales with the company's ambition, enabling us to grow profitably while maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients, partners, and investors."

With the appointment of Kurt Dinkelacker as CFO, LIRG continues to strengthen its executive leadership team as it builds out its platform for innovative parametric, Takaful, and specialty (re)insurance solutions. Beyond developing its own programs, LIRG also partners with entrepreneurs and industry specialists to design, launch, and scale managing general underwriters (MGUs), providing the technical, regulatory, and capital expertise needed to bring new ventures to market under the financial leadership of Kurt Dinkelacker. Contact:

