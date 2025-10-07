Finseta goes live with AccessPay's SWIFT connectivity

MANCHESTER, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / AccessPay, the leading bank integration provider, today announced that it has completed the roll out of its SWIFT connectivity solution for Finseta, an international payments and alternative banking provider, to ensure a reliable, secure way to process cross-border payments.

To support its global expansion strategy and service-led business, Finseta wanted to launch a new agency banking solution and improve payment processing automation. It implemented AccessPay's SWIFT connectivity solution, building a seamless integration between digital currency exchange platform FXPal and Barclays Bank to enable transparent pricing, automated reporting and analytics, and full back-office-to-bank connectivity.

The four-way project, including Barclays and SWIFT, was implemented in just six months - an impressive achievement for a first-time SWIFT user. Finseta benefits from cost savings, improved competitive advantage and a scalable architecture.

AccessPay's tailored, integrated solution, includes:

End-to-end workflow automation: A seamless integration between FXPal and Barclays Bank using AccessPay's SWIFT connectivity through Alliance Lite2 for Business Application service. Payment files are now automatically validated, processed and monitored in real time.

Real-time visibility and reconciliation: Provides Finseta's customers full transparency into payment status, along with the ability to instantly reconcile transactions against bank statements.

Seamless customer experience: With AccessPay's SWIFT capabilities, Finseta created a smooth, efficient experience for its clients, reducing manual errors and delays.

Finseta's experience shows the value of working with a third-party specialist in SWIFT connectivity. AccessPay's knowledge ensures smoother implementation and faster issue resolution. In addition, leveraging a trusted partner helps future-proof Finseta's payment infrastructure, making it easier to scale globally and maintain service reliability.

"Of the many SWIFT projects I've been involved in over the past dozen years, this has probably been one of the smoothest and fastest, with the service delivered in just six months," says Tom Livock, Head of Enterprise Sales, AccessPay. "I attribute this to the strong four-way relationship, as well as the teams' motivation and responsiveness, and a well-defined project strategy."

"AccessPay did the heavy lifting involved in implementing SWIFT connectivity. The quick route to go-live has meant that we can start realising the benefits sooner than if we built the solution in-house. I'd rather double down on what sets Finseta apart from our competitors, than trying to be an expert in SWIFT," says Declan Jones, Chief Product Officer, Finseta.

Finseta will use AccessPay's SWIFT connectivity solution globally for all its customers (high-net-worth individuals, large institutions and corporates).

About AccessPay

AccessPay is a leading provider of bank integration solutions, pioneering finance transformation for the Office of the CFO. AccessPay helps finance and treasury teams modernise their operations through secure, cloud-based bank connectivity. Our platform connects back-office systems to banks, enabling the automated flow and transformation of payment, bank statement and other financial data.

Thousands of businesses around the world partner with AccessPay to automate supplier and client payments, Direct Debit collections, and bank statement retrieval - improving efficiency, reducing fraud risk, and gaining real-time cash visibility.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Manchester, UK, AccessPay is trusted by global enterprises to automate finance and treasury operations and build a future-ready Office of the CFO.

Website: www.accesspay.com

About Finseta

Finseta is a foreign exchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals. Headquartered in the City of London, Finseta combines a proprietary technology platform with a high level of personalised service to support clients with payments in over 165 countries in 150 currencies. With a track record of over 15 years, Finseta has the expertise, experience and expanding global partner network to be able to execute complex cross-border payments. It is fully regulated, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Electronic Money Institution; by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada as a Money Services Business; and by the Dubai Financial Services Authority under a Category 3D licence.

Website: www.finseta.com

