INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Sales of Licensed Branded Consumer Products Grow 3.4% to Reach $79.3 Billion in Europe, Outpacing Inflation

Licensing International and Circana insights reveal strong resilience and consumer demand for products and experiences aligned with popular brands.

License Global's annual Leading Licensors whitepaper highlights top brands driving growth including Disney, NBCUniversal and Pokémon.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Brand Licensing Europe (BLE) opened its doors today with new data from Licensing International and Circana showing that the European licensing industry continues to outperform the wider economy, delivering growth ahead of inflation and strong consumer demand across multiple categories.

This latest data reveals that items using the name, logo, characters or designs of another brand, franchise, or intellectual property rose 3.4% in 2024 taking the value of the European brand licensing market to $79.3 billion. Growth was recorded across both Western Europe (+2.9% to $67.4 billion) and Eastern Europe (+5.9% to $11.9 billion).

Entertainment remains the largest property type, accounting for 53.9% of European sales, while Corporate Brands accounted for 25.7% of sales during the same period. Stand-out growth areas included Non-Profit (+48.6%) and Fashion (+11.7%).

Nationally, markets such as France (+4.8%), Germany (+4.4%), Italy (+2.2%) and the UK (+1.7%) all delivered gains, supported by strong performance in categories ranging from Consumer Electronics and Video Games to Sporting Goods and Themed Entertainment.

Complementing these findings and the strong growth pattern, Circana data launching today highlights the strength of the toy and retail sectors, where licensed sales continue to outpace the wider market. The EU5 (UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) toy market grew +7% in 2025, while licensed toy sales doubled that rate at +14%, now representing 31% of total toy sales in Europe, nearly two percentage points higher than in 2024.

The latest Circana data mirrors the Licensing International findings of growth in licensed sales across every country, but notes particularly standout growth in Spain and Germany, where licensed sales are rising three times faster than the overall toy market. Driving forces across Europe include categories such as Manga/Anime (+77%) and Pro Sports such as Formula One (+62%), alongside licensed movie-linked products such as Minecraft (+63%), Lilo & Stitch (+185%), and Jurassic Park/World (+10%).

A recent report by License Global spotlighted the brand owners leading the charge. The Top 50 global licensors of 2025 included (in ranked order): The Walt Disney Company ($62bn*), Authentic Brands Group ($32bn), People Inc., formerly Dotdash Meredith, ($26.7bn), NBCUniversal ($17bn) and Hasbro ($16.1bn).

Anna Clarke, SVP Licensing for the Global Licensing Group commented: "We are thrilled to open the 26th edition of BLE with such a positive story for our industry. These insights prove that licensing is not only resilient but thriving, consistently outperforming inflation and creating opportunities for brand owners, retailers and manufacturers. This is why the event is THE meeting place for the European licensing industry. It is where the data we have seen from Circana and Licensing International comes to life, informing trends and brand partnerships we will see on shelves at retail in 2026 and beyond."

"Our latest data demonstrates the strength and adaptability of licensing in even the most uncertain economic climates," said Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. "Europe is a key engine of this growth, driven by the incredible diversity of properties, from entertainment and fashion to corporate brands and non-profits, that resonate with consumers. And the relationships that are formed and strengthened at events like Brand Licensing Europe are crucial to support the ongoing expansion of the global brand licensing industry."

Rory Partis, Director of UK Toys at Circana added: "Licensing's ability to connect fans with the brands they love is a unique competitive advantage. The toy market is a bellwether for consumer confidence, and the acceleration of licensed toy sales across Europe tells a powerful story. With licensed toys growing at double the rate of the wider market, it is clear that consumers continue to seek out the characters, stories, and sports brands they love. From anime and pro sports to blockbuster movies, licensing is fueling engagement and growth across every channel. Our findings underline why licensing remains such a vital driver of retail success."

Ruth Henriquez, Head of Licensing, Publishing, and LBE Mattel EMEA said: "Licensing is at the heart of how we build connections with fans and deliver unforgettable brand experiences. The growth highlighted today reflects what we see in our own business, strong consumer demand for storytelling, nostalgia, and innovation brought to life through licensing partnerships. We are excited for what comes next!"

Brand Licensing Europe plays host to major entertainment studios, music labels, sports clubs, heritage institutions, cultural institutions and corporate brands, all looking for partners to collaborate with on product lines designed for fans and worth millions. The show runs from 7-9 October 2025 at ExCeL London, bringing together over 2,500 brands ready for license and 11,000 consumer product professionals for three days of deal-making, networking, and trend-spotting.

A press briefing to take place Tuesday, 7th October 10:30am, License Global Theatre (E200) at Brand Licensing Europe. Register to attend at www.brandlicensing.eu.

Registration is free and open now at www.brandlicensing.eu.

