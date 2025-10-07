Company integrates Annalise.ai to strengthen unified portfolio and simplify customer experience

Harrison.ai, a global leader in clinician-led imaging AI, today announced that Annalise.ai solutions will now be known as Harrison.ai Radiology. This marks an important milestone in unifying the company's mission under a single, strong and well-funded global brand. The new identity is reflected in the relaunched website at www.harrison.ai.

Trusted across 1,000+ sites and available in 40+ countries, Harrison.ai's solutions have supported nearly 7 million patient cases and are used by more than 3,400 clinicians. Its reach includes 40+ NHS Trusts in the UK, more than half of Australia's radiologists, every public emergency department in Hong Kong, leading healthcare providers in Europe, and marquee US locations. Bringing everything under the Harrison.ai name creates a simpler, more cohesive way for providers to engage with the company as it continues to expand.

"Today, we're bringing Annalise.ai under one unified brand-Harrison.ai Radiology. While the name is new, everything our clinicians and partners have relied on remains unchanged. Annalise.ai has always been an integral part of the Harrison.ai family. As we step into this new chapter, we're strengthening our foundation to better scale our innovations and deliver on our mission to unlock medical capacity for every patient, everywhere," said Dr. Aengus Tran, CEO and co-founder of Harrison.ai.

For years, Annalise.ai has been part of the Harrison.ai family, delivering trusted radiology AI solutions. This transition will not affect existing solutions, agreements, or support. In the coming months, the Harrison.ai name and identity will be applied consistently across all products and communications.

Harrison.ai remains committed to combining human and artificial intelligence to scale healthcare capacity and deliver equitable, timely diagnostics worldwide. The unified brand reflects Harrison.ai's broader ambition to expand into new applications and medical service lines, with industry-changing announcements ahead.

About Harrison.ai

Harrison.ai is a global healthcare technology company enhancing clinician capacity and patient care through AI automation. Clinician-led and patient-first, our suite of solutions supports earlier, more accurate diagnoses and seamlessly integrate into clinical workflows. Harrison.ai solutions are available in 40+ countries and to half of all Australian radiologists. They are clinically deployed at 1,000+ customer sites globally, including 40+ NHS Trusts and all public emergency departments in Hong Kong. With 3,400+ clinicians using our tools, Harrison.ai has impacted 6.7 million patients' lives to date.

