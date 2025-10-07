Ferguson Partners (Ferguson), the leading talent management and strategic advisory firm for global real assets industries, announced the appointment of Jamie McKinnell as Managing Director, in the executive search practice in London. In his role, Mr. McKinnell will help lead the continued growth of Ferguson's global executive search practice in London and expansion of the firm's integrated global platform. He brings over twenty years of senior level executive search and human capital advisory experience to his new role at Ferguson, having most recently served as Head of Real Estate for Blackwood Group.

"Jamie's depth of experience and proven track record in the real assets sector makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said Max d'Ambrumenil, President of International for Ferguson. "His client-first approach and ability to deliver on complex assignments align perfectly with Ferguson Partners' values, and we are confident he will help accelerate the growth of our European Business."

"Jamie is an extremely talented leader, and I couldn't imagine a better fit for our team, our firm, and our market position. We are fortunate to have him join us, and I look forward to partnering closely with him and celebrating his successes as we continue to grow," adds Graham Beatty, President, Ferguson.

As the real estate market continues to strengthen, Ferguson Partners' addition of Mr. McKinnell underscores the firm's commitment to growing its European presence and deepening its global reach. His expertise and strategic approach to client engagement further solidify Ferguson Partners' position as the leading executive search firm for the real assets sector. He will partner closely with Serena Althaus, Chair, Ferguson Partners, to lead the European team and drive the firm's growth in the region.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Ferguson Partners and partnering with Serena and the talented team in London," Mr. McKinnell said. "As real assets firms face increasingly complex talent challenges, the need for deeply informed, talent advisory support has never been greater. With its long-standing sector focus, integrated services, and global reach, Ferguson is uniquely positioned to deliver real value to clients. I'm excited to get started."

Ms. Althaus notes, "Jamie's leadership and extensive network across the real assets space will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our European business. His thoughtful, strategic approach to client service and talent advisory will further enhance Ferguson Partners' ability to support our clients in a rapidly evolving marketplace. I am delighted to be partnering with him in this next phase of exciting growth.

About Ferguson Partners

Founded in 1989, Ferguson Partners has built a reputation as the premier firm dedicated to serving the talent management and strategic advisory needs of the real assets industries. With offices in Charlotte, Chicago, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto, Ferguson Partners is unique in combining global reach with a boutique touch and highly specialized approach.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007430709/en/

Contacts:

Graham Beatty, +16467796013

gbeatty@fergusonpartners.com

Max d'Ambrumenil +85239782195

mdambrumenil@fergusonpartners.com