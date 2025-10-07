Approov 3.5 delivers hardware-backed security and real-time threat analytics to protect brands and consumers from fraud in a changing mobile landscape.

Approov, the leader in mobile API security, today announced the launch of Approov 3.5, a significant platform update designed to protect businesses and their customers from a new wave of mobile threats. The release directly addresses security challenges posed by regulations like the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the rise of sophisticated AI-driven attacks.

The mobile landscape is changing dramatically. New rules are opening up app distribution beyond traditional app stores, while automated threats are making it easier than ever for bad actors to clone legitimate apps, steal data, and commit fraud. These attacks increasingly devastate users financially and can cause irreparable damage to a brand's reputation, and are increasingly impactful now that mobile traffic accounts for fully 64% of all website traffic.

"The mobile world is at an inflection point, particularly with regulations like the DMA creating new security gaps," said Ted Miracco, CEO of Approov. "Headlines constantly show the consequences for companies whose apps are compromised. Our mission is to provide certainty in this uncertain environment, ensuring that only genuine users on safe devices can access your services, thwarting the entry point to fraud mobile app attacks, bots and cloning."

Approov protects the critical connection between a mobile app and a company's backend servers, or APIs. It acts as the digital gatekeeper, verifying that every request comes from a legitimate, untampered app running in a secure environment. This blocks automated bots, modified apps, and other threats before they can access sensitive data or services a crucial security step that app stores alone cannot provide.

"Millions have had their data stolen or savings lost by misplacing faith in apps that were ultimately compromised," Miracco added. "We've proven that robust security doesn't have to come at the cost of user experience. With Approov 3.5, brands can easily and affordably add the API protection their customers deserve and rightfully expect."

Key advancements in the Approov 3.5 platform include:

Ready for the DMA and Open App Stores: With the DMA mandating support for third-party app stores, the risk of fraudulent apps increases. Approov's cloud-based verification ensures that only genuine app instances regardless of their source can access a company's APIs.

With the DMA mandating support for third-party app stores, the risk of fraudulent apps increases. Approov's cloud-based verification ensures that only genuine app instances regardless of their source can access a company's APIs. Advanced Security Against Modern Threats: Hardware-Backed Security (Android): Cryptographic keys are now stored in a secure, isolated "vault" on the device's hardware, making it virtually impossible to clone an app's identity. Immutable App Signature: Approov creates a unique fingerprint for the app upon installation, continuously verifying its integrity to ensure it has not been tampered with or repackaged with malware. Memory Dump Detection: A new defense that actively blocks attempts by attackers to scrape sensitive information, like AI secrets or user credentials, directly from the device's memory.

Threat Analytics to Defend Against AI-Powered Attacks: The cloud-native platform provides a real-time view of attack patterns, allowing security teams to dynamically issue over-the-air (OTA) updates to policies that can block emerging AI threats without needing to issue an app update.

The cloud-native platform provides a real-time view of attack patterns, allowing security teams to dynamically issue over-the-air (OTA) updates to policies that can block emerging AI threats without needing to issue an app update. Unmatched Performance and User Experience: Cross-platform security checks for iOS, Android and HarmonyOS are now an order of magnitude faster at app startup than basic checks from Google, Apple or Huawei. A new background token fetch ensures the app remains fast and responsive, providing comprehensive security without slowing down the user.

Approov continues its global expansion by integrating Cloudflare's Argo Smart Routing across its patented cloud-based attestation network, reducing latency and ensuring the fastest, most reliable performance for its customers worldwide.

