ASUSTek Computer INC.: ASUS ProArt and GoPro Join Forces to Streamline Creator Workflows with AI

New partnership empowers creators with seamless action camera workflows from capture to production, allowing storytellers to focus on creativity.

KEY POINTS

Seamless capture-to-edit workflow: GoPro's capture tech + ASUS creator tools

GoPro's capture tech + ASUS creator tools First Windows app with GoPro Cloud + 360° support: StoryCube delivers AI-powered workflows

StoryCube delivers AI-powered workflows Exclusive offer: Up to six-month GoPro Premium+ subscription for ASUS laptop users

Up to six-month GoPro Premium+ subscription for ASUS laptop users Most powerful ProArt P16 laptop: Up to GeForce RTX 5090, ideal for 8K 360° editing

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced a collaboration with GoPro to streamline 360° video workflows from capture to editing. By combining GoPro's capture technology with ASUS ProArt's creator-focused tools, the partnership reduces friction in the creative process and helps storytellers focus on their craft.

World's first Windows app with GoPro Cloud and 360° media

StoryCube is an ASUS-engineered, AI-powered content-management solution and the first Windows app to support both GoPro Cloud media and 360° video. Users can view and download all content, preview native .360 files, and reframe MAX/MAX2 footage using GoPro Player. Content can then be drag-and-dropped into Adobe® Premiere Pro® or CapCut (included with ProArt laptops).

StoryCube also offers AI scene categorization for photos, videos, and 360° footage, helping users classify popular activities like biking, surfing, and snowboarding. AI-powered search allows grouping by activity, time, device, or GPS location. Its AI model, trained on GoPro imagery, ensures fast, secure, and streamlined workflows.

Exclusive GoPro subscription bundle

Selected ASUS laptop buyers receive complimentary GoPro Premium+: six months for ProArt users and three months for Zenbook/ ASUS Vivobook users. The subscription provides unlimited GoPro cloud storage.

Best-in-class creator laptop - ProArt P16

The flagship ASUS ProArt P16 maximizes GoPro's True 8K footage from the MAX2 360 camera. It features up to a 50 TOPS AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5090 GPU for fast rendering, real-time previews up to 16K, and AI-powered stitching, reframing, and upscaling.

ProArt P16 supports 10-bit 4:2:2 color, dual AV1 encoders, and AI tools for stabilization, interpolation, and smooth 4K/8K playback. The ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display offers 1600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz VRR refresh rate, and 65% reduced reflections.

Shaping the future of creativity!

This collaboration is just the beginning, with exciting initiatives, products, and technologies coming soon for storytellers worldwide.

