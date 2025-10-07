Copper Products Market worth $645.86 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Copper Products Market by Product (Bars, Wires, Rods, Tubes & Pipes, Strips, Foils, Alloy Products, Profiles, Tapes, Others), Application (Conductive Use, Structural Use, Earthing, Shielding, Others), End-Use Industry (Electrical & Power Transmission, Industrial Equipment & Machinery, Metallurgy & Foundry, Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Plumbing, Power Generation, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2035", copper products market is projected to reach USD 645.86 billion by 2035, growing from USD 375.47 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The copper products market is driven by the role of copper in electrification, renewable energy, construction, and electronics. The increasing demand for power infrastructure, electric vehicles, and 5G networks fuels the consumption of copper rods, strips, and foils. A key driver is copper's 100% recyclability, which reduces production costs, ensures raw material stability, and aligns with global sustainability and circular economy goals. Increasing urbanization, infrastructure upgrades, and the shift toward clean energy further strengthen demand. Additionally, copper's superior electrical and thermal conductivity makes it irreplaceable in critical applications, ensuring steady long-term growth despite mining and raw material supply volatility.

The wires segment is projected to account for the largest share of the copper products market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By product, the wires segment is projected to account for the largest share of the copper products market during the forecast period. The region's dominance is due to the critical role wires play in power transmission, distribution, and connectivity across multiple industries. Copper's superior electrical conductivity, high thermal resistance, and durability make it the preferred material for wires in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The rapid expansion of power infrastructure, grid modernization, and the accelerating adoption of renewable energy projects significantly drive the demand for copper wires. Moreover, the growing penetration of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and the proliferation of smart devices and 5G networks further elevate copper wire consumption. Unlike other copper product forms, wires are used in bulk volumes and require stringent quality standards, which enhances their value contribution. Additionally, rising investments in urbanization and infrastructure development sustain long-term demand, particularly in emerging economies. These factors collectively position copper wires as the most valuable product segment within the global copper products market.

By application, the conductive use segment is projected to account for the largest share of the copper products market during the forecast period.

Conductive applications are driven by copper's unmatched electrical and thermal conductivity, making it indispensable for power and energy systems. Copper is the backbone of electricity transmission and distribution, used extensively in cables, busbars, transformers, switchgear, and wiring. The rising demand for reliable power infrastructure, grid modernization, and integration of renewable energy sources has significantly boosted copper usage in conductive applications. Furthermore, the growth of electric vehicles, charging stations, and battery systems intensifies the need for copper in wiring harnesses, motors, and connectors. Expanding urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are also fueling large-scale deployment of electrical infrastructure, while the global shift toward electrification and digitalization further accelerates demand. With no cost-effective substitute matching copper's performance in conductivity and efficiency, conductive applications will continue to account for the largest share of the market, reinforcing copper's position as a critical material in modern energy systems.

The electronics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the copper products market in 2025.

By end-use industry, the electronics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the copper products market in 2025. Copper is an essential material for manufacturing a wide range of electronic components. Its superior electrical conductivity, heat dissipation, and malleability make it ideal for use in printed circuit boards, connectors, semiconductors, and wiring within consumer electronics, communication devices, and computing systems. With the rapid growth of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables, the demand for high-performance copper products continues to rise. Moreover, expanding 5G infrastructure, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing further accelerate copper consumption in electronics. Copper foils and strips are especially critical for microelectronics and lithium-ion batteries, reinforcing their role in next-generation devices and energy storage. As digitalization, automation, and smart technologies spread globally, the electronics industry's reliance on copper intensifies, making it the leading end-use sector in terms of market share within the copper products market.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for copper products in 2025.

The European Union (EU) is poised to become the second-largest region for copper products, driven by a combination of rising demand, strategic initiatives, and domestic production efforts. A major factor is the EU's strong push toward decarbonization, which is increasing demand for copper in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles (EVs), and digital infrastructure. Copper's essential role in power transmission and electronic components positions it as a critical material for the EU's green transition. Additionally, the EU is investing in copper recycling and domestic production, with countries like Sweden, Bulgaria, and Portugal expanding ore output and recycling capabilities. These efforts reduce reliance on imports and align with sustainability goals. These factors ensure the EU's growing share in the global copper market, making it a key player behind only China in regional copper demand and production.

Key players

The Copper Products market major players such as Mueller Industries (US), Wieland Group (Germany), Hailiang Group (China), KME Group SpA (Italy), KGHM (Poland), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Aurubis AG (Germany), Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan), Nexans (France), Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Copper Corporation (China), among others.

