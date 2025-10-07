Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Welding Consumables Market Set for Steady Growth; APAC Leads, MEA Fastest Growing, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the welding consumables market size reached USD 16.79 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow to USD 21.79 billion by 2030, advancing at a 5.35% CAGR. The sector is strengthening its role as a core enabler of infrastructure development, automotive manufacturing, and energy projects worldwide. With industries seeking advanced materials and automation-ready solutions, welding consumables are becoming indispensable in creating reliable and sustainable fabrication outcomes. The growing demand across emerging and mature economies underscores how essential consumables are in supporting construction, transportation, and industrial upgrades.

Emerging Dynamics in Welding Consumables Market

Industry is undergoing transformation driven by material innovations, automation, and sustainability imperatives. From construction to next-generation mobility, welding consumables are playing an increasingly strategic role in shaping industrial outcomes.

Offshore Wind Development Driving Need for High-Toughness Welding Consumables

The expansion of offshore wind installations is creating sustained demand for welding materials with superior mechanical toughness and fatigue resistance. Manufacturers are introducing flux and wire systems formulated to maintain performance under extreme environmental conditions. As project activity extends into more challenging offshore regions, high-toughness consumables are positioned for continued long-term growth.

Automation Adoption Accelerates Amid Skilled Labor Constraints

A tightening labor market is prompting manufacturers to expand automation in welding operations. Robotic and AI-assisted systems are increasingly utilized to ensure consistent quality and higher throughput. This transition is driving demand for high-performance flux-cored and metal-cored wires engineered for stable arc characteristics and reliable metal transfer under automated conditions.

Infrastructure Expansion in Asia-Pacific Strengthening Steel Fabrication Demand

Rapid infrastructure development across the Asia-Pacific region spanning transport, energy, and urban projects is significantly increasing steel consumption. Fabrication firms are investing in advanced welding technologies capable of producing high-strength, defect-free joints on heavy sections. Preference for certified electrodes in complex and seismic-grade applications is further supporting growth in premium welding consumables.

Major Segments driving Welding Consumables Industry

The industry is structured across multiple categories to serve diverse end-user needs:

By Product Type

Stick Electrodes (SMAW)

Welding Rods (TIG)

Submerged Arc Welding (SAW) Flux & Wire Sets

Flux-Cored Wires

Welding Wires (GMAW/MIG/Solid Wires)

Others (Oxy fuel Welding Rods, Welding Powder, Shielding Gases, Tips)

By Material Type

Steel Welding Consumables (Carbon, Stainless)

Aluminum Welding Consumables

Nickel-Based Welding Consumables

Others (Copper, Titanium, Cobalt)

By Welding Technique

Arc Welding (SMAW, MIG, TIG, SAW)

Resistance Welding (Spot, Seam)

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Others (Laser Welding, Electron Beam Welding)

By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Shipbuilding & Offshore

Oil & Gas, Energy Infrastructure

Heavy Machinery & Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Others (Railway, Consumer Goods)

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific dominates demand, fueled by shipbuilding, infrastructure, and automotive projects, supported by local manufacturing hubs. North America drives technological adoption, with robotics and specialized consumables meeting industrial and energy project needs. Europe focuses on low-fume, certified materials, while the Middle East & Africa grow rapidly through offshore and deep-water projects. South America sees steady, investment-led demand in automotive and hydroelectric sectors.



Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Overview

The welding consumables market shows moderate concentration, with leading players investing heavily in R&D, automation, and digital integration to enhance productivity and predictive maintenance. Strategic moves focus on turnkey robotic solutions, cloud-connected power sources, and advanced pulse-waveform control to boost efficiency and premium product uptake. New entrants target specialized laser consumables and high-performance alloys, but barriers remain high due to qualification and distribution networks. Emerging trends like additive manufacturing, low-fume technologies, and hybrid welding processes are shaping future competitive dynamics.

Companies Profiled in this report

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

ESAB Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Miller Welding)

voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH

Kobe Steel Ltd. (Kobelco Welding)

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Air Liquide S.A. (Welding Division)

Ador Welding Ltd.

Kemppi Oy

Welding Alloys Group

Selectrode Industries Inc.

Sandvik Materials Technology (Alleima)

Panasonic Welding Systems

GYS S.A.S.

Nippon Steel Welding & Engineering

Oerlikon (CD&R-owned)

Daihen Corporation

Great Welding Ltd.

Kiswel Co. Ltd.

