Nokian Tyres signs as Official Sponsor for the 2026 and 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships

NOKIA, Finland, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokian Tyres plc Press Release October 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Nokian Tyres, the expert in providing safety in extreme weather conditions, becomes an Official Sponsor with the 2026 and 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships.

The collaboration covers the tournaments to be held in Switzerland in 2026 and in Germany in 2027.

"Partnering with the 2026 and 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships is a perfect fit for us. Ice hockey is a sport built for extreme conditions. It demands peak performance on ice where grip, speed, and precision define success. Similarly, a tire is engineered to deliver confident control and reliable grip on a road, no matter the weather," says Tiina Frazer, VP, Brand, Marketing and Communications, Nokian Tyres.

"We're proud to support an event that brings together millions of passionate hockey fans - whether they're cheering at the ice rink or following the excitement from their screens. It's a privilege to be part of the special moments viewers enjoy around the globe, especially as awareness of our heritage as inventor of the winter tire is growing globally," she adds.

The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is the world's largest annual winter sports event, followed by millions of viewers each year. Ice hockey is a nationally loved sport in many countries and is growing internationally. The 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is held in Switzerland from 15 to 31 May 2026, where the world's 16 best national teams will compete for the coveted World Champion's title in 64 games.

"We are looking forward to our partnership and wish all the teams and players success for the upcoming tournament," says Frazer.

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 3,800 people with net sales of EUR 1.3 billion in 2024, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: company.nokiantyres.com , www.nokiantyres.com

